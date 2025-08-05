KELLS Partners with Cost Containment Group (CCG) to Modernize Dental Benefits with AI-Powered Solution

CCG KELLS partnership

CCG integrates with KELLS to offer AI-powered dental benefits that boost engagement, improve access, and simplify the member experience.

Partnering with KELLS allows us to deliver a more modern, personalized dental experience, empowering members with tools to support better oral health outcomes.” — Tracy Bourandas, CEO of CCG

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- KELLS , a leading AI-powered dental benefits platform, today announced a strategic partnership with Cost Containment Group ( CCG ), the parent company of a trusted third-party administrator (TPA) specializing in customized, value-driven solutions for self-funded employers, Taft-Hartley plans, and public entities. This collaboration will allow CCG to integrate KELLS' digital-first dental care tools into their flexible benefit offerings, enhancing existing dental insurance plans to deliver a more personalized, proactive member experience.By integrating KELLS into CCG’s suite of services, members will gain access to modern capabilities including at-home AI-powered dental checkups, personalized dental reports, virtual second opinions, and real-time benefit intelligence. This supports easier navigation of dental benefits and care options, improving understanding, reducing delays in care, and helping members take timely action on their oral health.Dental benefits have long been underutilized due to confusion and complexity — highlighting the need for more engaging, tech-forward benefit solutions. “Partnering with CCG allows us to bring AI-powered clarity and convenience to the table, enhancing how members engage with their dental plans and ultimately improving health outcomes and reducing individual dental costs,” said Jie Feng, CEO of KELLS.“At CCG, we are committed to evolving our offerings to meet the needs of today’s members,” said Tracy Bourandas, CEO of CCG. “Partnering with KELLS allows us to deliver a more modern, personalized dental experience, empowering members with tools that are intuitive, proactive, and designed to support better oral health outcomes.”This partnership is part of CCG’s continued commitment to offering forward-thinking, member-first solutions that contain costs without compromising care. With the integration of KELLS, CCG will be able to deliver next-generation dental engagement programs to its clients, combining technology, education, and access to elevate the value of traditional dental coverage.To learn how this partnership can enhance your dental offerings and drive better outcomes for members, contact hi@getkells.com.About KELLSKELLS is a modern AI-powered dental benefit platform built around the needs of today’s health consumers. We offer next-generation digital capabilities that help identify oral diseases early at home, guide users through their care and benefits, and enable real-time consultations with a smooth transition to in-person care when needed. With increased accessibility, transparency and personalization, KELLS empowers individuals to take control of their oral health and brings a modern solution to businesses to improve health outcomes and reduce costs. Learn more at getkells.com.About Cost Containment Group (CCG)Cost Containment Group is the parent company of a trusted third-party administrator (TPA) recognized for its personalized approach and unwavering commitment to service. For over 25 years, CCG has partnered with organizations across the U.S. to deliver benefit solutions backed by responsive support, deep industry expertise, and a hands-on, relationship-driven model. At CCG, every client and member interaction is treated with care—because service isn't just what we do, it's who we are. Learn more at ccgfamily.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.