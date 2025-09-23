KELLS Recognized as Quarterfinalist for the 2025 Digital Health Hub Foundation: Digital Health Awards

KELLS - Quarterfinalist Digital Health Awards 2025

AI-powered dental benefit platform KELLS named quarterfinalist for the 2025 Digital Health Hub Awards

Oral health is often left out of the healthcare conversation, yet it plays a vital role in whole-body health. At KELLS, we’re on a mission to make dental care smarter, simpler, and more affordable.” — Jie Feng, CEO of KELLS

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- KELLS , the AI-powered digital dental and benefit platform, is thrilled to announce its selection as a quarterfinalist for the prestigious 2025 Digital Health Hub Foundation: Digital Health Awards. KELLS was chosen as a quarterfinalist for the Best in Class in Dental Health Category.This recognition highlights the company’s dedication to transforming oral health by making dental care more accessible, affordable, and integrated with whole-person health. The Digital Health Hub Awards celebrate organizations that demonstrate excellence in leveraging digital advancements to enhance healthcare services and patient outcomes. As a quarterfinalist, KELLS stands out for its commitment to providing modern dental solutions that help employees and members achieve better outcomes while lowering costs through greater accessibility, transparency, and personalization.KELLS’ selection underscores its significant contributions to advancing consumer-centric healthcare. By bringing AI-powered dental care directly into people’s hands, KELLS is reducing barriers to oral health, driving earlier detection, and improving equity in access. The Digital Health Hub Foundation Awards honor organizations making strides in improving healthcare speed, efficiency, and equity with their digital innovations. Being named a quarterfinalist reflects KELLS’ commitment to driving meaningful change in the healthcare landscape."We’re honored to be recognized among so many trailblazers in digital health," said Jie Feng, PhD, Founder & CEO of KELLS. "Oral health is too often left out of the healthcare conversation, yet it plays a vital role in whole-body health. At KELLS, we’re on a mission to make dental care smarter, simpler, and more affordable for everyone."Out of a substantial pool of over 1,800 submissions, only the most promising 16 quarterfinalists per category, per track have advanced to this stage.“The 2025 Awards have once again raised the bar, drawing an unprecedented range of global submissions that highlight the rapid evolution of AI and impact of digital health. Congratulations to all of our quarterfinalists for pushing the boundaries of what’s possible and driving meaningful change in healthcare,” said Mark H. Goldstein, Chairman of the Digital Health Hub Foundation.Finalists will be announced October 4, 2025.About Digital Health Hub FoundationOur mission is to help the world’s next best innovative healthcare companies scale and grow. Founded in 2017, on the campus of UCSF in San Francisco, our now 30,000-member community consists of thousands of early- to late-stage healthcare companies and highly qualified healthcare industry providers, payors, experts, mentors, investors, clinicians, and researchers who participate in our annual awards ceremony where we bring together the industry to honor and validate the best of the best and celebrate the technological advances in healthcare and the impact it has.About KELLSKELLS is a modern AI-powered dental benefit platform built around the needs of today’s health consumers. We offer next-generation digital capabilities that help identify oral diseases early at home, guide users through their care and benefits, and enable real-time consultations with a smooth transition to in-person care when needed. With increased accessibility, transparency and personalization, KELLS empowers individuals to take control of their oral health and brings a modern solution to businesses to improve health outcomes and reduce costs.

