STARRS Board Vice Chairman, Maj. General Joe Arbuckle (Ret.), Appears on Truth & Liberty Show

Maj. General Joe Arbuckle, USA (Ret.)

Maj. General Arbuckle (Ret.) discusses threats facing America’s freedom—from woke ideologies in the military to China’s growing power.

We have to have total trust and confidence in each other for our very lives in the military.” — Maj. General Joe Arbuckle USA (Ret.)

GTN COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On the September 26, 2025 episode, Maj. General Joe Arbuckle (Ret.), Board Vice Chairman-At-Large of Stand Together Against Racism and Radicalism in the Services, Inc. ( STARRS ) discussed restoring America’s security.Click here to view the show https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/69yeffzx20wdm2uortdjz/ -TL_0104-Major-General-Joe-Arbuckle-MSTR-20250926.mp4?e=1Maj. General Arbuckle graduated from college in 1968 and entered the Army in 1969 as a private. Following training as a combat engineer, he was later commissioned upon graduating from Engineer Officer Candidate School in 1970. Having volunteered for duty as an Infantry Officer, he served a year in Vietnam on Advisory Team 22, embedded with the South Vietnamese Army. He has commanded at every rank from Lieutenant to Major General, specializing in the missile field. During later years, he served in various capacities as an Army strategist and became an industrial base expert, playing a significant role in the DoD “Revolution in Military Logistics” campaign. He was inducted into the Army OCS, Engineer, Ordnance, and AMC Halls of Fame. General Arbuckle retired after 32 years of commissioned and enlisted service.Maj. General Arbuckle is head of Flag Officers 4 America. https://flagofficers4america.com The Truth & Liberty Show explores meaningful conversations with pastors, thought leaders, and influencers who are making a real difference in the public square. The show appears on GTN.ABOUT STARRSSTARRS -- STAND TOGETHER AGAINST RACISM AND RADICALISM IN THE SERVICES --The purpose of the 501(c)(3) is to help educate all Americans regarding the criticality of having a military that focuses solely on the essential readiness needed to fight and win our Nation’s wars. Winning requires a military that provides equal opportunity and a meritocracy leadership system that rewards high standards, ethical character, teamwork, and selfless service to our Nation. This mission accomplishment requires eliminating DEI from the DoD by informing people about all ideologies, policies, agendas, and organizations that threaten a meritocracy-based military. For more information, go to https://starrs.us

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.