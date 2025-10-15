Restb.ai delivers better AI-powered home search by filling the 'data gap'

Matt Fowler, CEO of Doorify MLS. Dominik Pogorzelski is President, MLS for Restb.ai

A major step forward in AI-powered home search begins as Restb.ai’s newest technology enables MLSs like Doorify MLS to auto populate every listing – instantly.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A major step forward in AI-powered home search is underway, as Restb.ai’s newest industry-leading computer vision technology is enabling MLSs like Doorify MLS to automatically populate over 450 RESO-standardized data points for every property – instantly.

Advanced AI analyzes listing photos to close a persistent 'data gap' in the home search process, making property search more accurate, intuitive, and efficient.

MLSs have long depended on real estate agents to manually input property features, an essential but often inconsistent step in the listing process. With Restb.ai’s latest image scanning technology, listing platforms can now extract and tag 468 RESO-compliant “Lookup Values” directly from photos. Property features such as architectural styles, garage space counts, and property condition are instantly identified and auto populated in the MLS listing fields for the agent.

“Restb.ai tech inside the Ocusell platform we use solves the ‘data gap’ problem that plagues property listings and delivers all the data to us automatically,” said Matt Fowler, CEO of Doorify MLS.

“Many real estate agents do a great job of carefully checking off home features when creating a listing, but some fields can be missed, and unfortunately, other agents are not as thorough. AI technology delivers more complete data,” added Fowler.

By leveraging RESO standards in a new and more powerful way, Doorify and other forward-thinking MLSs are transforming how property search works, giving agents and consumers the benefits of more complete listing data without relying on time-consuming manual entry. The result is home searches that better match what real estate agents' buyers seek, by creating a faster path to match the right buyer with the right property.

RESO standards unleash the power of AI

“Doorify MLS is a leader among MLSs that understand how to maximize the benefits of AI for their members,” said Dominik Pogorzelski, President, MLS for Restb.ai. “They are not only embracing innovation, but they’re implementing it strategically to save their members time and effort by improving data completeness, which will power smarter search. They are implementing our newest model to help better prepare the real estate industry for the future.”

By embedding image intelligence and automation into real estate agent listing workflows, MLSs will also be able to provide greater trust and transparency in the home discovery process.

By unlocking property data through computer vision, search results can now include “fixer,” “renovated,” or “under construction” properties based on visual cues rather than inconsistent manual inputs.

“Restb.ai technology will help agents serve their clients with greater clarity and efficiency, while empowering MLSs to modernize their platforms and better streamline existing agent workflows,” added Nathan Brannen, Chief Product Officer at Restb.ai. “And we are in the early innings of unlocking even more capabilities for real estate through computer vision.”

About Doorify MLS

Doorify MLS is the operating system for around 14,000 Real Estate Brokers, Appraisers, Home Inspectors, and Property Managers in five REALTOR® Associations in a 16-County Area around Research Triangle North Carolina. Doorify’s mission of advancing equity, supporting community, and delivering excellence promotes a progressive future in real estate. By providing seamless access to a robust real estate market and stewarding reliable, accurate data that’s increasingly valuable in its size and powerful to its communities, Doorify MLS works to support its subscribers and consumers effectively and efficiently. To learn more, visit doorifymls.com.

About Restb.ai

Restb.ai, the leader in AI-powered computer vision for real estate, provides image recognition and data enrichment solutions for many of the industry's top brands and leading innovators. Its advanced AI-powered technology automatically analyzes property imagery to unlock visual insights at scale, empowering real estate companies with relevant and actionable property intelligence. Its proprietary artificial intelligence technology transforms property imagery into actionable insights, helping clients unlock new value from visual data and providing deep insight into each of the 1 million property photos uploaded daily.

