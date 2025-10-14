Quorum Cyber Named CyberSecurity Breakthrough’s Managed Security Service Provider of the Year 2025

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quorum Cyber, a proactive, threat-led cybersecurity company founded to help organizations defend themselves in an increasingly hostile digital landscape, has won the Managed Security Service Provider of the Year award at this year’s CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards Now in its ninth year, the annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards recognize and celebrate the world's most innovative information security companies, products, and people. This year, they received thousands of nominations from established companies and start-ups in the information security and cybersecurity sectors around the world, making competition in every category extremely fierce.“We're thrilled and humbled to have been named Managed Security Service Provider of the Year 2025,” said Federico Charosky, Founder and CEO, Quorum Cyber. “This award is dedicated to the entire Quorum Cyber team who work tirelessly to proactively protect our customers worldwide against every conceivable cyber threat and reduce their cyber risk.”This latest award closely follows several other accolades for Quorum Cyber this year, including being named Security MSSP of the Year in the Microsoft Security Excellence Awards 2025, winning the Cybersecurity Company of the Year award at the 2025 Scottish Cyber Awards, and being named a finalist in the Cyber Security Team of the Year category at the UK’s National Cyber Awards.About Quorum CyberFounded in Edinburgh in 2016, Quorum Cyber is one of the fastest-growing cybersecurity companies in North America and the UK, with over 400 customers on four continents. Its mission is to help good people win, and it does this by defending teams and organizations across the world and all industry sectors against the rising threat of cyber-attacks, enabling them to thrive in an increasingly hostile, unpredictable, and fast-changing digital landscape. Quorum Cyber is a Microsoft Solutions Partner for Security, a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), and the 2025 Microsoft Security MSSP of the Year. For more information, please visit www.quorumcyber.com or contact info@quorumcyber.com.###Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.Source: BridgeView Marketing Cybersecurity PR Services

