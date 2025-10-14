Gov. McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, October 13, 2025

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s schedules for the week of October 13, 2025, include the following:

Tuesday, October 14 at 10:30 AM: Gov. McMaster will participate in a special announcement with members of the business community and legislative leadership, Statehouse, second floor lobby, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

Tuesday, October 14 at 2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster will oversee a State Fiscal Accountability Authority meeting, Room 252, Edgar Brown Building, 1205 Pendleton Street, Columbia, S.C.

Wednesday, October 15 at 11:30 AM: Gov. McMaster will be the keynote speaker at the Hilton Head Island and Bluffton Chamber of Commerce – State of the Region, Hilton Beachfront Resort and Spa Hilton Head Island, One Hotel Circle, Hilton Head Island, SC.

Friday, October 17 at 11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster will attend Spartanburg County’s Grand Opening of the Planetarium Learning Center, Headquarters Library, 151 S. Church Street, Spartanburg, S.C.

Gov. Henry McMaster's Weekly Schedule: October 6, 2025

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for the week of October 6, 2025, included:

Monday, October 6

Gov. McMaster attended a Republican Governors Association’s event, Sea Island, GA.

7:00 AM: Republican Governors Association event.

8:00 AM: Republican Governors Association event.

12:00 PM: Republican Governors Association event.

4:30 PM: Meeting with fellow governors.

6:30 PM: Republican Governors Association event.

Tuesday, October 7

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, Statehouse, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

2:30 PM: Policy meeting.

Wednesday, October 8

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, Statehouse, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

2:00 PM: Economic development meeting.

3:00 PM: Gov. McMaster held a ceremonial bill signing for H. 3996, Anesthesiologist Assistants, Governor’s Office, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

Thursday, October 9

10:30 AM: Gov. McMaster attended the Circular Composite Solutions Announcement, Circular Composite Solutions Plant, 253 Calhoun Street, Bamberg, S.C.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, Statehouse, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

2:30 PM: Gov. McMaster held a ceremonial bill signing for S. 210, Captive Insurance, Governor’s Office, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

4:00 PM: Gov. McMaster attended a SC250 Ceremony at the South Carolina State Fair at the State Fairgrounds, 1200 Rosewood Drive, Columbia, S.C.

Friday, October 10

2:15 PM: Economic development call.