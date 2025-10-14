Governor McMaster to Join Business, Legislative Leaders for Special Announcement
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster will be joined by South Carolina legislative leadership and members of the business community for a special announcement tomorrow, Tuesday, October 14 at 10:30 AM in the second floor lobby of the South Carolina Statehouse.
WHO: Gov. McMaster, S.C. Senate President Thomas Alexander, S.C. House Speaker Murrell Smith, South Carolina Manufacturers Alliance, South Carolina Chamber of Commerce
WHAT: Press conference
WHEN: Tomorrow, Tuesday, October 14 at 10:30 AM
WHERE: South Carolina Statehouse, second floor lobby, Columbia, S.C.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.