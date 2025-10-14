Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,356 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 428,102 in the last 365 days.

Governor McMaster to Join Business, Legislative Leaders for Special Announcement

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster will be joined by South Carolina legislative leadership and members of the business community for a special announcement tomorrow, Tuesday, October 14 at 10:30 AM in the second floor lobby of the South Carolina Statehouse. 

WHO: Gov. McMaster, S.C. Senate President Thomas Alexander, S.C. House Speaker Murrell Smith, South Carolina Manufacturers Alliance, South Carolina Chamber of Commerce

WHAT: Press conference

WHEN: Tomorrow, Tuesday, October 14 at 10:30 AM

WHERE: South Carolina Statehouse, second floor lobby, Columbia, S.C. 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Governor McMaster to Join Business, Legislative Leaders for Special Announcement

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more