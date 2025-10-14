Meiden America Switchgear, Inc. expanding Laurens County operations

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Meiden America Switchgear, Inc. (MAS), a pioneer in high-performance vacuum technology, today announced it is expanding its operations in Laurens County. The company’s $9.2 million investment will create 43 new jobs.

Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Gray Court, MAS designs, manufactures, tests and sells high-voltage vacuum circuit breakers and vacuum interrupters.

MAS is a subsidiary of Meidensha Corporation – founded in 1897 in Tokyo, Japan – which has been an industry leader in manufacturing high-voltage vacuum circuit breakers for more than half a century.

MAS will expand its existing production facility, located at 2200 N. Old Laurens Road in Gray Court, by 37,000 square feet to accommodate several new product lines for the North American market. The company will begin manufacturing and distributing 123 kV breakers to support North American electric power utility partners and OEMs. Additionally, MAS will expand the office space in its existing building by 7,500 square feet.

The expansion is expected to be completed in May 2026. Individuals interested in joining the MAS team should visit the company’s careers page.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to this project. The council also awarded a $150,000 Set-Aside grant to Laurens County to assist with the costs of site preparation and building construction.

QUOTES

“We’re excited to invest in our people, our products and Laurens County. This expansion reflects our dedication to innovation, our commitment to help our customers reduce their environmental impact and strengthen the electrical grid of the U.S. and Canada. It also positions us to meet increasing demand.” -Meiden America Switchgear, Inc. President Hiro Takeshita

“Meiden America Switchgear, Inc.’s $9.2 million investment in Laurens County creating 43 new jobs is further proof that South Carolina companies thrive in our strong business climate. When a company that was founded in our state chooses to expand, it shows the value of the partnerships we have built and the confidence employers have in our people.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“Congratulations to Meiden America Switchgear, Inc. on continuing to build its legacy in South Carolina. The company’s additional investment and job creation in Laurens County is a testament to the state’s healthy business climate, and we’re excited to see MAS grow.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“Laurens County continues to be a place where business thrives. We would like to congratulate Meiden America Switchgear, Inc. on their success and continued growth. They are a very valuable member of our corporate community, and we look forward to continuing our partnership into the future.” -Laurens County Council Chairman Jeff Carroll

FIVE FAST FACTS