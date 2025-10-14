Mom on a Mission: Nourish Your Lips with Evatasha’s Pure New Collection

Evatasha chooses quality over quantity, dedicating care and transparency to every batch. Jessica Lopez is a mom on a mission and is honored to be part of your journey toward health, beauty, and inner joy. At local markets and community events, founder Jessica shares Evatasha’s luxurious, faith-inspired beauty products, connecting personally with women seeking purity, purpose, and wellness in their skincare. Radiance Restored: After struggling with irritated, inflamed skin, this customer turned to Evatasha’s bestsellers, Golden Serum and Lumière Balm, a nourishing duo crafted with herbal infusions and toxin-free botanicals. The transformation speaks for itself.

My daughters inspired this launch. I didn't want them to grow up believing petroleum-based lip products were their only choice" — Jessica Lopez, Founder, Evatasha Beauty

LIBERTY LAKE, WA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Evatasha Beauty, the holistic skincare brand redefining clean beauty, is introducing its new Lip Care Collection, a petroleum- and toxin-free line crafted with intention and integrity. Each product embodies the brand’s mission to honor the body’s natural design through pure, skin-identical ingredients and faith-centered self-care.

Founded by Jessica Lopez, a mother and formulator devoted to transparency and purpose, Evatasha Beauty has quickly earned trust among those seeking authenticity in today’s crowded skincare market. The brand’s philosophy extends beyond beauty, rooted deeply in wellness, simplicity, and respect for the skin’s natural balance.

Evatasha Beauty began as a personal journey when Jessica’s young son developed health issues connected to everyday products. Determined to find safer alternatives, she began researching ingredients and formulating solutions guided by one stringent principle: If it's not biocompatible with the skin, it doesn't belong in the product.

Her early work evolved into a mission-driven brand known for its transparency, safety, and holistic approach. “I was just a mom searching for answers,” Jessica says. “I wanted something I could trust for my family, and that journey led me to create products that respect the body’s natural design.”

The new Lip Care Collection reflects Evatasha’s heart for clean, conscious formulation. Each lip balm and gloss is handcrafted with nutrient-rich botanicals and skin-identical lipids that deeply nourish and protect the skin. Free from synthetic dyes, mica, and petroleum byproducts, every formula features pomegranate sterols to boost hydration and alkanet root to enhance natural lip tone without staining.

“My daughters inspired this launch,” Jessica shares. “I didn’t want them growing up believing petroleum-based lip products were their only choice. This collection was created for women who value beauty that’s safe, intentional, and free from harmful ingredients.

All products are made in small batches, stored in light-protective glass to preserve potency and freshness, and are completely free of hidden fragrance or parfum. Evatasha’s standard of ingredient transparency ensures that what is listed on the label is exactly what is inside the jar. Each Evatasha Beauty product is thoughtfully formulated with nutrient-rich botanicals and a touch of faith, reflecting the brand’s heart for intentional, toxin-free beauty rooted in wellness and grace. Every ingredient is carefully selected for its high nutrient density, skin compatibility, and alignment with our mission.

Building on this commitment to nourishment and purity, Evatasha Beauty highlights two standout formulations that embody the brand’s holistic approach to radiant, healthy skin.

Golden Serum: A lightweight yet ultra-nourishing facial oil, it delivers deep hydration and promotes a luminous, healthy-looking complexion. Packed with nutrient-dense botanicals and skin-identical lipids, it soothes irritation, restores balance, and supports natural barrier repair.

Lumière Balm: This multipurpose balm restores and protects delicate skin while imparting a natural, radiant glow. Perfect for dry or sensitive areas, Lumière deeply nourishes with skin-identical oils, leaving skin soft, calm, and visibly renewed.

Evatasha's top-selling Golden Bundle combines these two beloved formulations to deliver deep nourishment and a naturally luminous glow. Designed to restore balance and hydration, this luxurious pairing soothes irritation, supports barrier repair, and enhances skin’s natural radiance through nutrient-dense, biocompatible ingredients. This powerful duo garners rave results and compelling before-and-after photos from customers.

Handcrafted in small batches with intentional purity, the Golden Bundle reflects Evatasha’s commitment to faith-centered, toxin-free beauty. Each product works in harmony with the body’s natural design, offering a holistic skincare experience that leaves skin soft, calm, and visibly renewed.

In an industry driven by trends and buzzwords, Evatasha Beauty stands apart through its devotion to skin-identical skincare. Every formulation is designed to mimic the skin’s natural composition, promoting deep absorption, nourishment, and barrier support. “Our goal is not just to be clean,” Jessica explains. “It is to be deeply intentional. We only include ingredients that honor the skin and align with the way the body was created to function.”

The brand maintains a firm “Never List,” excluding undisclosed fragrances, parabens, phthalates, PEGs, petroleum derivatives, harsh silicones, and coal-tar or lake dyes. This commitment results in products that are both effective and restorative, supporting long-term skin health without compromise.

Evatasha Beauty is about more than what is applied to the skin. It is a movement of women reclaiming confidence through mindfulness and faith. “To me, skincare is a form of mindfulness,” founder Jessica says. “It is a way to honor and care for the body with gratitude and intention.”

The brand’s content and community initiatives encourage women to slow down, simplify their routines, and find peace in intentional living. By educating customers on ingredients, herbal wellness, and holistic beauty practices, Evatasha empowers women to make confident, informed choices.

Since its founding, Evatasha Beauty has become a refuge for those seeking skincare that is both safe and effective. Customers often share stories of transformation, from restored skin health to a renewed sense of confidence. “When women understand what they are using and why, self-care becomes more than skincare,” Jessica adds. “It becomes a lifestyle rooted in peace and purpose.”

The brand’s immediate goals include expanding its online reach nationally and internationally, growing its affiliate community, and launching additional products that align with its philosophy of faith-based, skin-identical beauty. Long-term, Jessica envisions Evatasha as a leading voice in transparency, ingredient education, and holistic living.

“The future of clean beauty is moving toward truth,” she says. “It is no longer about labels that say natural. It is about understanding how ingredients interact with the body and whether they truly support wellness. My dream is for Evatasha to help lead that shift toward honesty and integrity.”

About Evatasha Beauty

Founded in 2021, Evatasha Beauty creates skincare and haircare products rooted in wellness, integrity, and purpose. After her firstborn’s health issues revealed hidden toxins in everyday products, founder Jessica turned that awakening into a mission for safer, cleaner formulations. Every ingredient is carefully selected for its high nutrient density and skin compatibility, reflecting the brand’s commitment to nourishing both body and spirit. Evatasha is proud to stand for transparency, quality, and holistic beauty.

