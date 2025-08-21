Idaho Mom Sets New Standard for Haircare

Erin Davis, founder of Erin and Mae Co. in Hayden, Idaho, crafts toxin-free, herbal-infused beauty products in small batches, focusing on quality and natural wellness. Erin and Mae Co. Mermaid Spray is a small-batch, botanical hair mist that hydrates, tames frizz, and adds natural shine—free from toxins, parabens, and synthetic fragrances. Erin and Mae Co.’s flagship dry shampoo refreshes hair naturally with gentle, organic ingredients that absorb oil and add volume—perfect for busy days or travel, without harsh chemicals.

HAYDEN, ID, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Driven by a mission to provide safe, effective alternatives to conventional personal care, Erin Davis, the founder of Erin and Mae Co., created a line of truly organic, toxin‑free hair, skin, and body products that encompass “Holistic Beauty With Glowing Results.” Now, Erin and Mae Co.’s flagship, Dry Shampoo, is available nationwide on Amazon, making clean, non-toxic haircare accessible to customers across the country.

Frustrated by greenwashed products labeled "natural" yet still full of toxins, Erin, a former middle school teacher, was determined to make a real change by personally curating her own formulas right in her North Idaho kitchen using only clean, organic, nontoxic ingredients. As a busy mom, Erin regularly used dry shampoo to touch up her hair between washes. When she finally read the label, she was horrified to see propane and isobutane at the top of the list. “That moment changed everything,” Erin resolved. “I couldn’t believe I was putting lighter fluid on my scalp and breathing it in and also jeopardizing my family!”

Erin learned that benzene, a harmful contaminant found in many aerosol dry shampoos, is recognized by the American Cancer Society as a known cause of leukemia. The discovery struck a deeply personal chord: her grandfather had passed away from leukemia linked to environmental exposure. “That’s when I began researching natural ingredients for a safer dry shampoo,” Erin recalls.

After experimenting with countless combinations, she achieved the perfect balance—high quality and affordable. Erin’s signature Dry Shampoo formula came to life, and Erin and Mae Co. was launched in 2021. A woman-owned, mother-led brand where every small batch is handcrafted by Erin herself, laser-focused on quality, transparency, and purity. Each formulation is free from synthetics, parabens, phthalates, and suspect additives, packaged sustainably, cruelty-free, and committed to a small carbon footprint.

The product lineup reflects Erin’s philosophy: efficacy and safety in harmony. Featured products include:

Dry Shampoo – designed for all hair types to be genuinely non‑toxic while absorbing oil and refreshing hair naturally with scalp-soothing essential oils and a salon-quality finish.

Mermaid Texturizing + Growth Spray – a dual-action formula created to enhance texture while prompting hair growth with sea kelp, aloe, and rosemary-infused argan oil.

Scalp Massager Brush & Rosemary Hair Tea Rinse – tools and treatments designed to promote circulation and scalp health while strengthening hair and boosting shine.

“Our Dry Shampoo and Growth Spray consistently top the bestseller list, fueled by incredible customer feedback and proven results that keep people coming back,” says the founder. “People are ecstatic to finally find a natural dry shampoo that actually works and leaves their hair smelling amazing. They also notice thicker, healthier hair after using the Mermaid Growth Spray for just a few weeks.”

Erin plans to expand into wholesale retail, continue launching new formulations, and reinforce her commitment to sustainability.

About Erin and Mae Co.

Launched in 2021 in Hayden, Idaho, Erin and Mae Co. creates luxurious, plant-based, herbal-infused products for hair, skin, and self-care. Every product is toxin-free, cruelty-free, and sustainably made in small batches to ensure unmatched quality and freshness. Blending nature’s purity with proven performance, the brand empowers people to care for their bodies with confidence, never compromising on safety, sustainability, or results.

