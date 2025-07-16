North Idaho Herbalist Gains National Spotlight for Her Healing Herbal Blends

Michelle McAninch, founder of Tamarac Gardens in Athol, Idaho, thoughtfully curates a wide selection of natural wellness products, each carefully crafted with intention. She grows, harvests, and blends many of the ingredients herself, ensuring the highest quality. Michelle’s “Sweet Dreams” signature tea blend was featured in the July 4th, 2025, Woman’s World magazine, featuring a compelling story about one of her customers and her life-changing results. The tea has sold out daily since the magazine hit the stands. Along with soothing herbal teas, Michelle offers a wide selection of natural wellness products from her restorative salves to her handcrafted botanical skincare line. Every item reflects her deep knowledge of herbalism and commitment to quality.

What began as a natural way to care for our family has blossomed into a mission of community wellness. We’re amazed by how the healing power of plants brings people together.” — Michelle McAninch, co-founder, Tamarac Garden Family Farm

ATHOL, ID, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When Michelle and Rick McAninch left suburban Seattle in 2015 with their three young sons, they embarked on a bold mission: to transform a neglected property into a thriving, herbal-rich sanctuary in Athol, Idaho.

Michelle’s journey began in the humble garden beside their new home.” I was fascinated by the medicinal potential of common herbs, weeds, and wild-foraged plants,” says the Herbalist and Wellness Pioneer. In 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, her then 10-year-old son became critically ill and spiked a fever of 106 for several days. With no help from doctors, she rushed him to the ER, where he was treated for strep and mono.

Thankfully, he recovered, but that experience became the powerful catalyst for founding Tamarac Garden Family Farm in 2021. “No one will ever care for my children as I do,” Michelle realized. She immersed herself in the study of herbalism, and a deep curiosity about the healing power of herbs took root. “What started as a personal passion soon blossomed into a living apothecary,” she recalls. Michelle’s first product, developed years before founding Tamarac Garden, is “Ageless Serum,” a vitamin C-rich herbal base that supports collagen and brightens the skin.

Her handcrafted salves, medicinal teas, and botanical skincare creations nourish not just her family but a growing circle of friends, neighbors, and community members seeking natural wellness. From blending teas and botanical skincare, Michelle has nurtured her garden into a living apothecary and is now celebrating national recognition.

Michelle’s signature “Sweet Dreams” tea was featured in Woman’s World magazine on July 4, 2025, and introduced to an audience of over 2 million readers. Since then, the calming herbal blend has been shipped to all 50 states and now reaches customers in Canada. “In just 10 days, we’ve sold over $10,000 of this unique tea I originally made for myself to help me sleep,” Michelle shares. “Something special is happening, people are discovering the innate power of herbs to reclaim their health,” she says. “Right now our best seller is “Sweet Dreams” tea, and our “Ageless Tea” is a close second.” Michelle says her favorite product is “Mullein Everything Salve,” which she uses when her eyes are dry and itchy, and on her chest for congestion. “My kids use it all the time for sports injuries, cuts, and all of the other random things that happen to teenage boys.”

Driven by a deep belief in her purpose, Michelle treats each plant as a gift from the earth, hand-harvesting locally for use in her remedies. Embracing a faith-based approach to stewardship, she emphasizes the healing qualities found in the flora of the Inland Northwest and has gained a loyal following across North Idaho.

Today, the family business is a beacon of wellness, community education, and sustainable agriculture, anchored by Michelle’s expertise and passion for plant-based healing. Through foraging walks and educational workshops, she shares her botanical wisdom with the broader community, offering herb-infused salves that soothe pain and alleviate skin irritations, immune-boosting herbal tea blends that enhance digestion and promote relaxation, as well as natural skincare products. Each product is made in small batches, ensuring quality, purity, and personal attention.

About Tamarac Garden Family Farm

Tamarac Garden Family Farm is a family-owned herbal apothecary located in Athol, Idaho. Founded by Michelle and Rick McAninch in 2021, the farm combines faith-based stewardship with sustainable farming and community education. Michelle offers classes, personal wellness consultations, and regularly appears at farmers' markets and community events.

The farm’s growing reputation is built on transparency, local sourcing, and heartfelt service. Tamarac Garden isn’t just a farm—it’s a place of learning and connection. Michelle hosts seasonal foraging events, classes in herbal planting and crafting, and open-house shop days.

