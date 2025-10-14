CyberDyme Appoints Sandeep Agarwal as Advisor to the CEO, AI/ML Strategy

Sandeep joins CyberDyme to accelerate AI architecture that powers its Personal AI Coach for corporate training.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CyberDyme , the AI and XR company transforming frontline training through its Personal AI Coach and XR Studio platform, today announced the appointment of Sandeep Agarwal , Director of Engineering at Uber, as Advisor to the CEO – AI/ML Strategy.Sandeep brings over two decades of experience leading technical innovation at scale. At Uber, he led the company’s shift to an AI-native architecture, using predictive and generative AI to drive engagement, automation, and personalization across global operations.“Sandeep brings the rare blend of founder hustle and enterprise-scale AI leadership. He’s shipped systems that move millions and he knows how to build from zero,” said Juan Sotelo , CEO and Co-Founder of CyberDyme. “His experience building AI infrastructure at global scale will accelerate our roadmap to make personal coaching intelligent, adaptive, and measurable.”Before Uber, Sandeep served as CTO at Games24x7, where he led a 225-person engineering team and helped the company reach unicorn status through ML-driven personalization. He also held senior engineering roles at Hike Messenger, Lifesize, and Juniper Networks, and founded Vivaldi Media Technologies.As Advisor to the CEO, Sandeep will guide CyberDyme’s AI/ML strategy, shaping how XR Studio orchestrates multimodal feedback using speech, emotion, and biometrics to coach employees in high-emotion, customer-facing scenarios.“CyberDyme is building the future of experiential learning where AI becomes a true personal coach,” said Sandeep. “We’ll transform data into advantage with each session sharpening the AI coach and the business.”About CyberDymeCyberDyme builds a personal AI coach for corporate training. Employees practice real-world customer scenarios in virtual reality (VR) and respond out loud. They receive instant feedback on tone, eye contact, and pronunciation, along with best-practice guidance to de-escalate. XR Studio lets enterprises create, deploy, and scale this personalized coaching across the enterprise, reducing training time and costs while improving consistency in service, safety, and leadership.

