CyberDyme Files New Patent for Advanced Eye-Tracking Technology, Expanding VRhr™ AI Communication Tools.

CyberDyme VRhr for the Maritime Industry

Revolutionary VR Training Platform Enhances Team Performance with Real-Time Communication Insights

If your organization demands communication and service excellence, the best results come from the best training tools.” — Juan Sotelo, CEO and Co-Founder of CyberDyme

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CyberDyme , a pioneer in immersive workforce development solutions for human resources (HR) teams—focusing on the maritime industry and beyond—has announced the filing of a new patent for its advanced eye-tracking technology, designed to improve communication effectiveness through precise, real-time feedback and measurable results. This major enhancement to its VRhr™ virtual reality training and wellness platform further strengthens CyberDyme's leadership in virtual reality workforce development by integrating it into its broader AI communication tool suite.VRhr™ delivers real-time feedback on essential communication skills, including eye contact, emotional tone, and pronunciation, ensuring more effective team development. Its advanced eye-tracking and watch-time features help HR leaders verify content engagement while offering personalized coaching.This enhancement reinforces CyberDyme’s relentless focus on rapid innovation, further advancing the VRhr™ suite of tools. CyberDyme’s core principle, 'innovation and speed are our moat,' continues to drive the advancement of the VRhr™ platform to meet evolving market demands. The company's ability to bring cutting-edge technology to market quickly demonstrates its deep commitment to addressing customer needs and positioning the VRhr™ platform as a clear competitive differentiator for its clients.“At CyberDyme, we’re evolving at the speed of light—rapidly solving real-world industry challenges with cutting-edge technology. If your organization demands communication and service excellence, the best results come from the best training tools. Our latest eye-tracking innovation and AI-powered feedback empower teams to train with unmatched precision, ensuring they’re fully prepared for the demands of high-pressure environments," said Juan Sotelo , CEO and Co-Founder of CyberDyme.Alex Bordbar, Head of Technology and Co-Founder, added, “At CyberDyme, we’re committed to pushing the boundaries of immersive learning technology to empower HR leaders. This eye-tracking innovation ensures organizations can deliver more effective, results-driven training with lasting impact.”About CyberDymeCyberDyme combines VR, AI, and biometric feedback to transform HR learning and development by providing innovative workforce training and wellness tools. Explore how VRhr™ can transform your team’s performance—request a personalized demo today at www.cyberdyme.io

