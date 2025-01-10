Submit Release
CyberDyme Files New Patent for Advanced Eye-Tracking Technology, Expanding VRhr™ AI Communication Tools.

Revolutionary VR Training Platform Enhances Team Performance with Real-Time Communication Insights

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CyberDyme, a pioneer in immersive workforce development solutions for human resources (HR) teams—focusing on the maritime industry and beyond—has announced the filing of a new patent for its advanced eye-tracking technology, designed to improve communication effectiveness through precise, real-time feedback and measurable results. This major enhancement to its VRhr™ virtual reality training and wellness platform further strengthens CyberDyme's leadership in virtual reality workforce development by integrating it into its broader AI communication tool suite.

VRhr™ delivers real-time feedback on essential communication skills, including eye contact, emotional tone, and pronunciation, ensuring more effective team development. Its advanced eye-tracking and watch-time features help HR leaders verify content engagement while offering personalized coaching.

This enhancement reinforces CyberDyme’s relentless focus on rapid innovation, further advancing the VRhr™ suite of tools. CyberDyme’s core principle, 'innovation and speed are our moat,' continues to drive the advancement of the VRhr™ platform to meet evolving market demands. The company's ability to bring cutting-edge technology to market quickly demonstrates its deep commitment to addressing customer needs and positioning the VRhr™ platform as a clear competitive differentiator for its clients.

“At CyberDyme, we’re evolving at the speed of light—rapidly solving real-world industry challenges with cutting-edge technology. If your organization demands communication and service excellence, the best results come from the best training tools. Our latest eye-tracking innovation and AI-powered feedback empower teams to train with unmatched precision, ensuring they’re fully prepared for the demands of high-pressure environments," said Juan Sotelo, CEO and Co-Founder of CyberDyme.

Alex Bordbar, Head of Technology and Co-Founder, added, “At CyberDyme, we’re committed to pushing the boundaries of immersive learning technology to empower HR leaders. This eye-tracking innovation ensures organizations can deliver more effective, results-driven training with lasting impact.”

About CyberDyme

CyberDyme combines VR, AI, and biometric feedback to transform HR learning and development by providing innovative workforce training and wellness tools. Explore how VRhr™ can transform your team’s performance—request a personalized demo today at www.cyberdyme.io.

