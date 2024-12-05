CyberDyme Files Patent for AI-Driven Body Language Technology in VRhr™ Platform

CyberDyme Logo VRhr for the Maritime Industry

Patent Filing Introduces Secure AI Technology for Maritime Training, Shaping the Future of Workforce Learning and Development Across Industries

By architecting a system that analyzes body language in real time, we’re not only laying the foundation for a transformative solution but also ensuring that security and privacy are integral...” — Alex Bordbar, Head of Technology and Co-founder of CyberDyme

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- CyberDyme , a leader in immersive virtual reality (VR) training and wellness solutions for Human Resources, announces the filing of a patent for an innovative technology designed for its VRhr™ platform. This architecture leverages AI-driven machine learning to analyze body language in real time, offering actionable feedback on posture, gestures, and facial expressions to transform communication training while prioritizing security and privacy.Initially tailored for the maritime industry, where effective communication, retention, and customer satisfaction are critical, this innovation provides personalized feedback to help Learning and Development teams improve crew collaboration, enhance guest interactions, and boost operational efficiency within maritime and other customer-focused organizations.“This filed patent represents a major milestone in our efforts to push the boundaries of immersive training," said Alex Bordbar, Head of Technology at CyberDyme. "By architecting a system that analyzes body language in real time, we’re not only laying the foundation for a transformative solution but also ensuring that security and privacy are integral to how organizations train and develop their teams.”"CyberDyme is taking a bold step toward advancing the unfilled promise of digital training effectiveness," said Juan Sotelo, CEO and Co-founder. "This architecture paves the way for groundbreaking solutions that will enable maritime organizations to strengthen non-verbal communication skills, providing a competitive edge in recruitment and retention while improving customer satisfaction."This innovation enhances CyberDyme’s VRhr™ platform, which combines AI biometric tools, immersive VR, and wellness applications to redefine workforce training. By integrating advanced body language feedback into its AI communication stack, the platform equips organizations to address workforce challenges with personalized, data-driven solutions. While initially tailored for the maritime sector, its scalable design makes it ideal for addressing workforce challenges in industries such as hospitality and retail, where employee engagement and customer service are critical to success.About CyberDymeCyberDyme combines VR, AI, and biometric feedback to transform workforce development. Don’t miss the opportunity to lead the future of workforce training. Request your personalized demo today at www.cyberdyme.io or contact info@cyberdyme.io.

