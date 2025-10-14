AMPP to Host Webcast Exploring India’s Path to Top-Five Shipbuilding Nation Status by 2047
Learn how India’s maritime investments and corrosion strategies are shaping a safer, more competitive global shipbuilding industry.
The event, “India’s Maritime Modernization: Corrosion Control for a Sustainable Future,” will be held on October 30, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern (6:30 p.m. IST). Featuring experts from leading shipyards, research institutions, and engineering firms, the 2.5-hour session will explore how effective maintenance strategies, policy support, and eco-friendly investments are positioning India to achieve top-five shipbuilding status by 2047.
Speakers include:
• K.B. Singh, Principal, K.B. Singh & Associates
• Heramb Trifaley, Managing Director, AGEP India Pvt Ltd (sponsor)
• Urvesh Vala, Head of Material Engineering Technology, L&T
• Prashant Rajotkar, Former Director, Naval Materials Research Laboratory, DRDO
• Zuber Khan, Managing Director, Consultech
• R. Venkatesan, Ph.D., Fellow, AMPP – CMarTec
• R. Baloji Naik, Ph.D., Scientist, Protective Coating Division, Naval Materials Research Laboratory – Defense R&D Organization – Ministry of Defense, Govt of India
• Navneet V. Saxena, Lt Cdr (NA) – Material, NHQ/DNA
Attendees will gain insights into:
• Best practices in vessel maintenance to extend lifespan and reduce costs
• How eco-friendly technologies and fleet renewal are being incentivized
• Case studies of shipyard upgrades, policies, and technical innovations
• The role of corrosion mitigation in strengthening India’s global maritime posture
“India’s maritime transformation represents one of the most ambitious modernization efforts in the world today,” said Jennifer Merck, AMPP’s Vice President of Maritime. “By prioritizing corrosion control and sustainability, India is building the foundation for safer, longer-lasting vessels and a more competitive global shipbuilding industry.”
India’s shipbuilding industry is being reshaped through targeted policy measures and strategic investment. Upgraded public and private shipyards, with tax incentives and sustainability-focused programs, accelerate progress toward fleet renewal and reduced lifecycle costs. As corrosion prevention remains a cornerstone of operational reliability and environmental responsibility, AMPP continues to advance knowledge sharing and technical excellence across the global maritime community. This webcast is proudly sponsored by AGEP India Pvt. Ltd., a leading provider of high-quality industrial protective and marine coatings, whose innovative corrosion control solutions support asset longevity and operational resilience across India’s maritime sector.
Register today to join leading experts and explore how corrosion control drives innovation and growth across India’s maritime future.
To learn more about the full presentation and the speakers, visit https://www.ampp.org/events/indias-maritime-revolution-webcast.
