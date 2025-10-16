CodaPet launches compassionate in-home pet euthanasia services in Worcester, MA

CodaPet A Peaceful Passing At Home In Home Pet Euthanasia Mobile Veterinarian

The veterinarian-owned startup empowers a network of veterinarians who provide in-home euthanasia to ease the passing of pets at home, surrounded by loved ones.

I decided to offer in-home euthanasia due to a true desire to provide more personalized end-of-life care.” — Dr. Alexandra Hyman

WORCESTER, MA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CodaPet has officially launched in Worcester, MA . The company provides peaceful in-home pet euthanasia through a network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians who offer end-of-life care for pets at home. In-home pet euthanasia is the best experience for dogs and cats and their families because their home is where they feel most familiar and comfortable. Dr. Alexandra Hyman will be servicing Worcester and the surrounding areas.“As an in-home euthanasia veterinarian, I repeatedly hear the heartfelt gratitude and the relief a family feels when they have been able to grant their pet this gift. It is my wish that every family in Worcester becomes aware of at-home pet euthanasia so they may provide a peaceful and compassionate end-of-life experience for their beloved pets when their time comes,” says Dr. Karen Whala, a co-founder of CodaPet.Dr. Karen Whala, Dr. Gary Hsia, and Dr. Bethany Hsia are co-founders and veterinarians of CodaPet. They share a passion for increasing both customer access and awareness by empowering a network of veterinarians who provide compassion and professional care to more pets and their families in a familiar environment.“I decided to offer in-home euthanasia due to a true desire to provide more personalized end-of-life care. My partnership with CodaPet allows me to provide that care without the time-intensive burden of managing a website, payment, or other business aspects of the job. By giving me the freedom to focus on the clinical aspect of the business, I can reduce the potential for burnout and free up more time to focus on honing my clinical skills and providing top-tier care," says Dr. Alexandra Hyman.Dr. Hyman, a compassionate veterinarian and New England native, is dedicated to helping pets and their families experience a peaceful, dignified farewell in the comfort of home. Raised in Vermont, Dr. Hyman’s journey in veterinary medicine has taken her across the country — from her undergraduate studies at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in New York, to post-graduate work in Pennsylvania and Massachusetts, to earning her Doctor of Veterinary Medicine from Colorado State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences. After beginning her career in Washington, she ultimately returned to Massachusetts to be closer to friends and family while continuing to serve her community through deeply meaningful work.Like many veterinarians, Dr. Hyman’s calling began in childhood, sparked by an early love for animals. However, a deeply personal experience with her own dog’s passing profoundly shaped her career path. “When my childhood dog reached the end of her life, I couldn’t find an in-home euthanasia veterinarian who was available,” she recalls. “While I was grateful for the clinic that helped, the experience felt impersonal during such an emotional time. I promised myself that when I became a veterinarian, I would do better for other families.”That promise continues to guide Dr. Hyman’s approach today. By providing in-home euthanasia services, she helps pets pass peacefully in familiar surroundings, surrounded by love, comfort, and the people who mean the most to them.Now, as a partner of CodaPet, Dr. Hyman furthers her mission to make compassionate, accessible end-of-life care available to families throughout Massachusetts. Through this partnership, she ensures that every beloved companion can transition with peace and dignity — the way they deserve.Dr. Hyman serves Worcester, Framingham, Leominster, Fitchburg, Marlborough, Shrewsbury, Franklin, Milford, Westborough, Hudson, and the surrounding areas.How In-home Pet Euthanasia WorksThrough CodaPet's website, pet parents can easily book in-home pet euthanasia performed by a licensed vet.Before the appointment, the vet contacts the family to address any questions or concerns they might have.The vet assists the family by going over the diagnosis and applying a quality-of-life assessment to objectively assess the pet's health and ensure there is no uncertainty about the need for euthanasia.For those who need support with aftercare, CodaPet can also assist with transportation and cremation services.The visit takes, on average, one hour. Pet parents have a window of time to be with their pets privately before and after the euthanasia procedure, which lasts about 15 minutes. The vet only starts the euthanasia process when everyone is ready. This helps bring closure to all family members involved in the end-of-life care of a pet.Benefits of In-home Pet Euthanasia include:1. Compassion: In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more compassionate approach to end-of-life care. Pets can be surrounded by their loved ones, receive individual attention and care, and pass away peacefully in a familiar environment.2. Comfort: One major benefit of in-home pet euthanasia is the comfort it provides to both the pet and their owners. The familiar surroundings of home can help reduce anxiety and stress for pets, making the process more peaceful. In addition, being surrounded by loved ones can provide a sense of support and comfort during a very difficult time.3. Control: In-home pet euthanasia also allows pet owners to have more control over the experience. They can choose the time and place of the euthanasia, as well as who will be present. In addition, in-home euthanasia allows owners to personalize the experience, including choosing the location, music, lighting, and other factors that can make the experience more meaningful.4. Closure: Being able to say goodbye in a meaningful way can be an essential part of the grieving process. In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more intimate farewell, which can provide closure and help with the healing process.In-home Pet Euthanasia CostsThe starting price of in-home euthanasia starts at $325 in Worcester. The aftercare and cremation price begins at $100 and varies depending on factors such as the driving distance, the pet's size, and the option for private or communal cremation.About CodaPetCodaPet is expanding quickly and currently supports a network of veterinarians that offer peaceful at-home pet euthanasia services in over 90 cities. Our network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians are available to help your beloved pet pass peacefully, surrounded by family and all the safety and comforts of home. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit www.codapet.com or call 1-833-CodaPet. CodaPet is expanding rapidly; if you are a veterinarian interested in learning more or offering this service in your area, please visit https://www.codapet.com/vets

