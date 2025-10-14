The Hidden Cost of Stress: New Corporate Training Program Launches to Tackle Burnout

FL, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stress-related absenteeism and turnover cost U.S. businesses hundreds of billions each year, according to the American Institute of Stress.With burned-out employees more than twice as likely to quit, organizations are under pressure to address workplace wellbeing as a matter of economic survival.On September 15, 2025, physician and brain health expert Dr. Leonaura Rhodes will launch Beyond Stress: Practical Steps for High Achievers, a new program designed to help companies reduce stress-related costs and improve employee resilience.“Companies routinely track revenue and expenses, but rarely account for the hidden impact of stressed employees,” said Dr. Rhodes.“Chronic stress erodes focus, increases mistakes, and drives turnover. Beyond Stress gives organizations a way to measure and address that loss while equipping employees with tools they can use for life.”Dr. Rhodes has worked internationally with high-performing professionals on brain health and stress management. She is also the host of the Mindful Medics Podcast.Beyond Stress will be available to organizations starting September 15, 2025.Media ContactDr. Leonaura Rhodescoach@drleonaurarhodes.com+1 203 807 3641

