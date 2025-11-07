Priscilla Orozco to Appear on Legacy Makers TV

FL, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Priscilla Orozco, founder of the Priscilla Orozco Insurance Agency, is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where she will share her powerful story of resilience, reinvention, and integrity in leadership. In her episode, Priscilla discusses how standing up for what’s right—no matter the cost—became the foundation of her success, and how she rebuilt her career by launching her own agency to empower families and protect what matters most.Legacy Makers is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show’s website.In her episode, Orozco explores how faith, integrity, and advocacy can turn setbacks into comebacks. She breaks down how protecting families through education and empowerment can build generational wealth and lasting legacies. Viewers will walk away inspired to stand firm in their values and recognize that second chances can transform lives.“My mission is to empower families by protecting what matters most, advocating for the voiceless, and building legacies of security and generational wealth,” said Orozco.Priscilla’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.legacymakerstv.com/priscilla-orozco

