Dr. Antoine Jasmine to Appear on Legacy Makers TV

FL, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Antoine Jasmine, visionary leader, author, and global influencer, is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where he will share insights on leadership, faith, and building a legacy through service and empowerment.Legacy Makers is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show’s website.In his episode, Jasmine explores how embracing leadership early in life and multiplying one’s influence in others can create a generational impact. He breaks down how faith, resilience, and service can transform lives and bring hope to communities. Viewers will walk away with a renewed belief in their own potential to lead, uplift others, and build a legacy of purpose.“Leadership begins the moment you believe you can make a difference—and that belief has the power to change lives,” said Jasmine.Antoine’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.legacymakerstv.com/antoine-jasmine

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.