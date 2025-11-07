Dr. Ravi Patel to Appear on Legacy Makers TV

FL, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Ravi Patel, founder of Club Five Health and a leading innovator in regenerative and preventative medicine, is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where he will share insights on revolutionizing healthcare through longevity science, proactive wellness, and stem cell innovation.Legacy Makers is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show’s website.In his episode, Dr. Ravi explores how outdated, symptom-based care can be replaced with a proactive model built around prevention, regeneration, and peak performance. He breaks down how stem cell therapy and advanced diagnostics can help people take control of their health before illness begins, empowering individuals to live longer, stronger, and healthier lives. Viewers will walk away with a new perspective on health—one that’s focused on thriving, not just surviving.“We’re not here to treat sickness—we’re here to build longevity. Health shouldn’t start at the doctor’s office; it should start with you,” said Dr. Ravi.Dr. Ravi Patel’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting

