Microshare integrates EverSmart™ with Blu Star CRM, taking Pest Control digital transformation to a new level

New API integration will bring new efficiency and AI-driven Integrated Pest Management operational excellence in the full Pest Control business cycle

My experience with Microshare and the EverSmart system has been eye-opening and integrating it with Blu Star was a priority for us.” — Todd Leyse, CEO, Adam's Pest Control

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Microshare, makers of the EverSmart™ line of AI-driven remote monitoring software, today announced an integration with Blu Star , a leading Client Relationship Management (CRM) software used in the Pest Control industry. This latest integration creates a comprehensive start-to-finish digitization of the Pest Control business cycle, adding Microshare’s powerful EverSmart™ Artificial Intelligence (AI) rodent and insect control capabilities to the field-tested excellence of Blu Star.Developed by Minnesota-based Adam’s Pest Control, Blu Star’s CRM runs the business operations of many US Pest Control Operators (PCOs). Blu Star CRM allows PCOs to optimize efficiency, manage scheduling and dispatching, leverage reporting and data analytics, simplify customer acquisition and management and connect field technicians. Paired with Microshare’s powerful EverSmart™ tools , the new integration represents a new level of digital transformation for the industry, encapsulating the full business cycle from initial outreach to the AI-driven pest control services provided to customers.“Our goal is to leverage the enormous power and flexibility of the Microshare Platform to integrate tools like Blu Star to help PCOs move ever closer to the Holy Grail of Integrated Pest Management,” says Microshare CEO and Co-Founder Ron Rock. “We’ve seen the cutting edge, data-savvy way that Adam’s Pest Control has deployed EverSmart’s Rodent solution in major facilities and have been impressed by how the tie-in between EverSmart and Blu Star would provide even greater benefits.”Earlier this month, Philadelphia-based Microshare announced an integration with Tactacam ™, the world’s leading field camera, into its Platform, bringing video and still images into its EverSmart™ dashboards. The software firm has integrated a range of Pest Control, Facilities Management and Commercial Cleaning tools into EverSmart, including IoT-enabled trash bins from Abfallhai and Hagleitner IoT-soap dispensers at Zurich Airport."My experience with Microshare and the EverSmart system has been eye-opening and integrating it with Blu Star was a priority for us" says Todd Leyse, CEO of Adam's Pest Control. "We love the precise activity data, truly excellent dashboards and real insight into how this software unleashes possibilities for our business to grow."About Microshareand EverSmart™ productsMicroshareis digitizing the real world with its EverSmart™ data solutions, helping transform basic industries and infrastructure with targeted alerts filtered by our AI-powered Alert Engine. EverSmart™ is the world’s most advanced and accurate remote monitoring solution for the Pest Control industry, all based on the AI-driven algorithm of the MicrosharePlatform. Learn more at www.microshare.io About Blu StarIn 2014, Adam’s Pest Control, a trusted name in pest management since 1971, went looking for software capable of handling the complexities of their growing business. When existing solutions fell short, Adam’s Pest Control, Inc. established Collabetive Services, LLC to create Blu Star. From the very first line of code, Blu Star was designed to address the specific challenges faced by pest control businesses. Learn more at www.blustarsoftware.com/

How EverSmart Pest's Rodent solution helped Adam's reduce rodent activity by more than 50% at a major US shopping mall

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.