Circle & Square Auto Care Becomes a Supporter of Women in Automotive

Circle & Square Auto Care in Port Hadlock-Irondale, WA, announces its new role as a supporter of Women in Automotive, underscoring the company’s diversity.

Supporting Women in Automotive is about building a stronger, more inclusive industry where everyone has a chance to grow and lead.” — Nate Patton

PORT HADLOCK-IRONDALE, WA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Circle & Square Auto Care, a community-trusted repair shop serving Jefferson County for over 40 years, has announced its new role as a supporter of Women in Automotive. This initiative reflects the company’s continued effort to promote inclusivity, equal opportunity, and professional growth across all areas of the automotive service industry.

As part of its support, Circle & Square Auto Care aims to encourage career development and visibility for women working in technical, administrative, and leadership roles within automotive service. The shop’s ongoing engagement with national industry networks has strengthened its focus on mentorship and representation. Located at 10953 Rhody Dr, Port Hadlock-Irondale, WA 98339, United States, the company continues to emphasize community values, integrity, and forward-thinking growth.

A Word from the Owner

“Supporting Women in Automotive is about building a stronger, more inclusive industry where everyone has a chance to grow and lead,” said Nate Patton, owner of Circle & Square Auto Care.

About Circle & Square Auto Care

Located at 10953 Rhody Dr, Port Hadlock-Irondale, WA, Circle & Square Auto Care is a locally owned and operated repair shop dedicated to ethical and reliable automotive service. With ASE-certified technicians, the shop provides diagnostics, preventive maintenance, and full-service repairs across domestic, Asian, and European brands. Known for its integrity, technical expertise, and customer-first approach, Circle & Square Auto Care continues to serve the community with dependable auto care solutions.

For more information, visit www.circleandsquare.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.