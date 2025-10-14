TITANIC: THE ARTIFACT EXHIBITION OPENS IN PRAGUE THIS NOVEMBER

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For the first time since 2016, Prague audiences can experience Titanic’s unforgettable history and rich legacy through TITANIC: The Artifact Exhibition, opening on Friday, Nov. 21 at the city’s PVA Expo Praha.Produced by RMS Titanic Inc. and E/M Group, the world-renowned TITANIC: The Artifact Exhibition has been experienced by more than 36 million people worldwide. As the only exhibition that displays authentic artifacts recovered from the wrecksite of Titanic, it offers visitors a singular, intimate experience, connecting them to the human side of this historic maritime tragedy through powerful authentic objects, personal stories, and stunning room re-creations. Each real artifact tells a story and serves as a witness to the people who lived and perished on board the Ship of Dreams.“The story of Titanic resonates around the world, and RMS Titanic Inc. is excited to bring this powerful history back to Prague—this time with a new set of real artifacts recovered directly from the wrecksite and never before seen in Prague,” said Tomasina Ray, President of RMST and Director of Collections. “These authentic artifacts tell stories the passengers, crew, and sinking that have captured the fascination of visitors for decades.”The Exhibition opens on Friday, Nov. 21 at PVA Expo Praha, the largest and most modern exhibition center in Prague. Located in the city’s northeastern Letňany district, the venue is easily accessible by Metro, making it the perfect cultural day out for visitors of all ages.# # #About RMS Titanic, Inc.RMS Titanic Inc. (RMST)'s mission is to preserve the legacy of Titanic's maiden voyage, subsequent sinking, and the memory of her passengers and crew through comprehensive educational programs, innovative exhibitions, research and recovery initiatives, wrecksite imaging and analysis, and ongoing Titanic collaborations. RMST was granted salvor-in-possession rights to the wreck of Titanic and is the only company permitted by law to recover artifacts from the wrecksite. RMST has recovered and conserved more than 5,500 artifacts since 1987 and is an affiliate of E/M Group.

