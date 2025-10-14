VARStreet Integrates Fortis Payment Gateway into its Platform to Offer More Payment Options for Resellers

Through this integration, VARStreet customers can now effortlessly select Fortis as their preferred payment gateway within the platform.

With the addition of Fortis Payment Gateway, we continue to expand the payment options available to our resellers.” — Shiv Agarwal, Vice President - Sales, VARStreet

BURLINGTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- VARStreet Inc., a premier provider of an enterprise software solution for IT and office supply value-added resellers (VARs) in the USA and Canada, is excited to announce the integration of Fortis Payment Gateway into its platform. This new addition expands VARStreet's existing payment gateway offerings and provides VARStreet resellers with even more flexibility in accepting payments.With this integration, VARStreet resellers who have a merchant account with Fortis can now easily accept payments through the Fortis Payment Gateway on their VARStreet eCommerce store . The integration is implemented to work seamlessly for both the storefront and the back-office payment collection process.“Many of our customers requested the ability to accept payments through Fortis, and we’re excited to be able to offer this option,” said Shiv Agarwal, Director of Sales and Marketing at VARStreet Inc. “With the addition of Fortis Payment Gateway, we continue to expand the payment options available to our resellers.”The Fortis Payment Gateway integration is now available for both new and existing VARStreet customers. VARStreet resellers who wish to begin using this payment gateway will need to set up a Fortis merchant account.In addition to Fortis, VARStreet supports several other leading payment gateways, including Stripe, Authorize.net, PayPal, and Intuit QuickBooks Payments, allowing resellers to choose the gateway that best fits their business and customer needs.About VARStreetFounded in 1999, VARStreet Inc. provides a unified platform for quoting software , B2B eCommerce, CRM, procurement, and PunchOut. VARStreet aggregates 7M+ products from 50+ IT and office supply distributors in the U.S. and Canada, helping VARs sell faster and operate more efficiently.About FortisFortis Payment Systems is a leading payment gateway provider, offering secure and reliable processing solutions to businesses of all sizes. Fortis supports a wide range of payment methods, ensuring that merchants can easily accept payments from customers worldwide.

