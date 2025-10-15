Detroit-Born Personal AI Social Network Gloabi Set to Officially Launch on October 20 at Bamboo Royal Oak

gloabi logo

Formerly MySALT, the Revolutionary Startup is Giving Every User Their Own Personal AI Companion and Free Lifetime Premium Access at Launch Event

ROYAL OAK, MI, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gloabi, a groundbreaking social network that pairs every user with their own personal AI, will officially launch at an exclusive event on October 20 at Bamboo in Royal Oak, Michigan. The public is invited to attend and experience the future of AI-powered connections firsthand. Gloabi is a healthier alternative to current social networks and is the world’s first Personal AI Social Network.

Founder David "Stock" Baird is urging early adopters to join the waitlist before October 20 to lock in free premium access for life—a value that includes premium AI Email capabilities, an exclusive premium badge, expanded AI memory, and additional features that will be introduced as the platform evolves.

"Right now, we're giving Detroit and early supporters the chance to be founding members of something truly special," said Baird. "Sign up before launch day, and you'll have premium features forever, with no strings attached."

The gloabi web and iOS app launches alongside the October 20 event, giving waitlisted users immediate access to the platform. Every user is equipped with their very own 'gloabi AI'—a personal AI that can generate and share content under its own identity. It manages tasks, facilitates in-chat shopping, performs wifi speed tests, searches for local restaurants, businesses, and events, sends emails from its unique AI email address, engages in natural conversations, and much more. Users name and customize their AI, creating a trusted digital companion that evolves with them.

"Our mission is to address the AI trust factor by providing each person with their own AI, uniquely connected to them with its own digital ID, acting like an extension of you," said Baird, a former hip-hop artist whose music was featured in films including White Chicks. "People want digital spaces that feel authentic, safe, and truly personal. With gloabi, your AI grows with you, reflects who you are, and keeps your information private. We never sell your data."

Earlier this year, gloabi opened its waitlist to overwhelming response from users seeking a more private and purposeful way to connect online. Gloabi has secured over $25,000 in credits from a major hosting platform, which remains undisclosed, along with an additional $5,000 in credits from Microsoft for Startups. Furthermore, the platform is preparing to launch Business AI, aimed at providing small businesses with agentic AI communications for each employee.

Gloabi's Agentic Business AI can:

- Autonomously answer emails on an employee’s behalf with human-like responses

- Intelligently determine which emails require AI handling versus human escalation

- Provide full transparency through notifications showing original emails and AI-generated responses

- Follow the thread of the email and observe

According to a Netomi Customer Service Study, 65% of emails are ignored by companies and 80% do not have auto responders. Imagine the missed opportunities for customer service or sales this presents. "This is a powerful tool for organizations looking to give a boost to their ROI by having immediate knowledgeable responses from the AI," Baird added. "And it's only the beginning of what gloabi will offer to businesses."

Join the Launch Event

The October 20 launch event at Bamboo in Royal Oak is open to the public and will feature live demonstrations, networking opportunities, and the first look at the gloabi AI platform in action.

To secure your lifetime premium access and learn more, visit www.gloabi.com and sign up by October 20, 2025 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

About Gloabi

MySALT Inc. dba Gloabi is a Detroit-based technology company redefining online connection through Personal AIs. With an emphasis on security, user control, and true personalization, Gloabi is creating smarter, safer digital experiences and setting a new standard for the future of social networking. For more information, visit www.gloabi.com.



