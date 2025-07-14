DRIVESHARE Launches Global Classic Car Events Directory to Connect Enthusiasts Worldwide

New platform invites classic car community to help build comprehensive international event calendar

DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DRIVESHARE, the premier platform for renting unique and special cars for weddings, events, photo shoots, and experiences, announced today, a comprehensive global directory designed to become the definitive resource for classic car events worldwide. DRIVESHARE Events invites car enthusiasts, clubs, and event organizers to contribute to what aims to be the most complete calendar of classic car activities globally.

The new platform addresses a longstanding challenge in the classic car community: the difficulty of discovering quality events beyond local networks. DRIVESHARE Events welcomes all types of classic car gatherings, from major annual concours shows to intimate morning coffee meetups and niche club gatherings.

The heart of the classic car community lives in its events, where stories are swapped, engines are admired, and lifelong friendships are made, said Kent Mosbech, CEO of DRIVESHARE. “But until now, discovering those moments often relied on luck or word of mouth. With DRIVESHARE Events, we’re putting the full calendar in everyone’s hands, no matter where they are in the world. It’s built by enthusiasts, for enthusiasts, and we can’t wait to see where the road takes us together.”

The platform's success depends on community participation, with DRIVESHARE inviting enthusiasts who know the scene best to populate the directory. Early submissions are already coming in from locations spanning Geneva to Fort Lauderdale, demonstrating the platform's global reach.

In addition to event listings, DRIVESHARE Events now includes a dedicated car club directory. Local clubs, from tight-knit marque enthusiast groups to large regional organizations, can list their communities to attract new members and connect with like-minded enthusiasts globally.

DRIVESHARE plans to promote featured events through multiple channels, including newsletters, social media, and blog features. The platform is currently accepting submissions from event organizers and car clubs worldwide, with the goal of creating the most comprehensive classic car event resource available. Organizers can submit their events here. It’s free and open to all.

