McLean Media Named PR Agency of Record for Hemmings, World's Largest Online Collector Car Marketplace

Hemmings Logo

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- McLean Media, a growing Michigan-based public relations agency, today announced that it has been selected as the PR agency of record for Hemmings, the world's largest online collector car marketplace. The partnership comes at a transformative time for Hemmings as the company embraces its heritage as a full-service provider to passion-fueled, collector car communities while advancing the growing demand for comprehensive products, services, and news that the industry expects from the iconic brand. The agreement between the two companies took effect July 1, 2025.

The collaboration represents a natural alignment between McLean Media's automotive PR and marketing expertise and Hemmings' position as the premier destination for collector car enthusiasts. Founded in 1954, Hemmings has evolved from a print publication, Hemmings Motor News, to a digital leader in the collector car space, connecting buyers and sellers of classic, vintage, and specialty vehicles worldwide.

"This partnership is incredibly meaningful to me both professionally and personally," said Don F. McLean, Founder and President of McLean Media and member of the Hemmings Motor Club. "Hemmings is a brand that I’ve believed in since I first opened its pages in the 1980s, and having the opportunity to help tell their story and support their mission of connecting classic car lovers is truly a dream come true."

The timing of the partnership coincides with Hemmings' most significant brand evolution in decades. The company's Hemmings Auctions and Make Offer Listings, combined with its recent launch of the Hemmings Motor Club, positions Hemmings to better serve the growing collector car market. This occurs through improving knowledge, building a stronger sense of community, and removing traditional barriers (i.e. valuation challenges, secure payment transfer, title verification, and roadside assistance) to buying, selling, and maintaining classic vehicles.

"We're thrilled to partner with McLean Media as we enter this exciting new chapter," said Jonathan Shaw, President at Hemmings. "This team's deep understanding of automotive, combined with their genuine passion for vintage cars, makes them the ideal partner to help us communicate our enhanced value proposition to enthusiasts worldwide. Their authentic connection to our community and proven track record will be invaluable as we push to expand our offerings and reach new audiences."

McLean Media will provide comprehensive public relations support for the continued growth and market leadership of Hemmings, as well as its tools and services.

McLean added, “The collector car market has experienced significant growth in recent years, with classic vehicles increasingly viewed as alternative investments and passion purchases. The depth of Hemmings and its innovative digital offerings will power us to capitalize on this momentum while maintaining the trust and authenticity that has defined the brand for more than 70 years.”

To learn more about the brand, visit https://www.hemmings.com

About McLean Media

McLean Media is an award-winning strategic communications agency that helps mission-driven leaders grow their visibility and influence. Led by Don F. McLean, MBA, the firm blends public relations, content strategy, and personal brand development to position clients as trusted voices in their industries. McLean Media turns messaging into momentum by helping clients lead conversations, earn trust, and stand out where it counts.

For more information, visit https://www.linkedin.com/company/mcleanmediaco/.

About Hemmings

Founded in 1954, Hemmings is the world's largest online collector car marketplace. For more than 70 years, we have grown and uplifted the collector car community because we’ve been part of it since the start. Through our frictionless marketplace, quality entertainment, and professional service, we help all willing drivers buy, sell, and live the collector car lifestyle. Hemmings Motor Club extends this mission by bringing enthusiasts together through exclusive benefits, curated driving experiences, and deeper community connections for those who live to drive.More information, services, and content are available at Hemmings.com. Stay connected with Hemmings on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube, and search tens of thousands of vehicle listings from the palm of your hand with the Hemmings App.

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.