AWARD-WINNING AUTHOR R.L. AKERS RELEASES COMPLETE 'GRAY GAYNES' MURDER MYSTERY ANTHOLOGY

CHARLESTON , WV, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Award-winning author R.L. Akers announces the highly anticipated release of Gray in the City , a single-volume anthology bringing together all six of his NYPD detective murder mysteries. The new release also includes two exclusive short stories, not available separately, making this the definitive collection for fans of gripping, character-driven mystery fiction.In Gray in the City, readers meet Gray Gaynes, an NYPD homicide detective still reeling from personal tragedy—the unsolved murder of his own wife before his very eyes. That same attack left him damaged in ways he’s only beginning to understand, severely impacting how he sees the world and does his job. But he must hide these changes from his colleagues if he hopes to keep his job and bring his wife’s killer to justice. Set in the modern day, but with a gritty noir feel, these Gray Gaynes stories combine intense mystery and psychological intrigue with just a touch of paranormal horror for an unusual blend of satisfying whodunit suspense.The anthology features all six novellas from the Files of Gray Gaynes:• Gray Tones: The Case of the Elevator Slaying• Gray Area: The Case of the Hellhound Homicide• Old Gray: The Case of the Cold-Blooded Cremation• Gray Matter: The Case of the Autonomous Assassination• Gray Rose: The Return of the Mad Batter• Fade to Gray: The Fate of the Vengeful Victim… plus two bonus short stories: “Black & White” and “Rose-Colored Glasses”In addition, the world of Gray Gaynes is fleshed out further in the author’s wiki , which contains articles on major characters like Gray Gaynes himself and summaries of major cases including the Mad Batter serial killer.With its combination of atmospheric mystery, sharp investigative pacing, and a protagonist battling external enemies and internal demons both, Gray in the City cements R.L. Akers as a master of modern detective fiction. This complete anthology is now available on Amazon and the author's official website https://rlakers.com/

