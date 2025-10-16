Katia Designs Featured on 40 Boxes Beginning October 20

A Landmark Collaboration Bringing Katia Design’s Empowering Jewelry to Millions Through 40 Boxes

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Katia Designs , a jewelry brand built not just on accessories but on intention, empowerment, and connection, proudly announces its upcoming feature on 40 Boxes beginning October 20, 2025. For two weeks only, consumers can shop a curated collection of Katia Designs’ most sought-after creations at exclusive prices, including the celebrated Unapologetic Ring, Trust Earrings, and the signature Love Necklace.Founded by television personality Tory Johnson, known for her popular Deals & Steals segments on Good Morning America, The View, Live with Kelly & Mark, and The Sherri Show, 40 Boxes has become a nationally recognized shopping destination for discovering brands that inspire joy, self-expression, and authenticity. The inclusion of Katia Designs underscores the brand’s growing influence and celebrates its commitment to meaningful, intentional fashion.“Katia Designs is a brand built not just on accessories, but on intention, empowerment, and connection,” said Katia Rudnick, CEO and Founder of Katia Designs. “We are honored to collaborate with 40 Boxes, whose reach and credibility allow us to share our mission with a wider audience. Every piece we design carries a message to remind women of their strength, worth, and light.”Katia Designs is distinguished by its double-sided magnetic clasp, which allows necklaces to be worn in multiple ways. This design innovation makes each piece versatile, easy to wear, and especially accessible for women with physical limitations. The brand also incorporates a premium protective coating on its jewelry enhancing durability and resisting tarnish—ensuring lasting brilliance and wearability.Rudnick’s designs are more than aesthetic; they are emotional touchstones. “I’m inspired daily by heartfelt notes from women whose lives have been touched by my creations,” she said. “They share how a message on a necklace gave them comfort or renewed confidence. Those stories fuel my creativity every single day.”The collaboration with 40 Boxes aligns perfectly with Katia Designs’ mission of empowering women to feel beautiful, confident, and connected. Tory Johnson’s platform has earned a trusted following for spotlighting exceptional products that make people feel good about what they wear and buy—making it the ideal stage for Katia’s soulful creations.Consumers can explore Katia Designs’ exclusive 40 Boxes event from October 20 through November 3, 2025, at 40Boxes.com.About Katia DesignsFounded by designer Katia Rudnick, Katia Designs is a jewelry brand grounded in intention, empowerment, and connection. Known for its magnetic clasp innovation, inspirational messages, and handcrafted artistry, Katia Designs transforms jewelry into wearable affirmations. The brand’s rhodium-plated silver pieces offer a luminous finish with exceptional resistance to tarnish. Each creation is a reminder to live boldly, love deeply, and connect meaningfully.Discover more at www.katiadesigns.com or follow @katiadesigns on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

