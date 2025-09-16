Purely Elizabeth Chooses Mikuna’s Chocho Protein to Power New Protein Oatmeal Line

Chocho, a regenerative crop rich in vitamins, minerals, amino acids, and fiber. It's plant-based, dairy-free, gluten-free, soy-free, lectin-free, oxalate-free, and keto-friendly, with 20 grams of complete protein.

This partnership marks a paradigm shift in plant-based proteins—prioritizing purity, sustainability, and impact

Through Mikuna we are empowering human potential with ancient wisdom and ultimately our vision is to enable chocho-derived food products that disrupt the $100 billion wellness industry.” — Ricky Echanique, Founder and CEO of Mikuna

SANTA BARBARA , CA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mikuna , the pioneer of Chocho plant protein, today announced its partnership with Purely Elizabeth , which has chosen Chocho as the protein foundation for its newest Protein Oatmeal line. Mikuna’s Chocho is a pure, single-ingredient plant protein sourced from an ancient Andean lupin, sustainably grown at high altitudes in Ecuador. This collaboration highlights how forward-thinking brands are turning to Chocho as the future of plant-based nutrition and protein.Unlike many plant proteins that rely on heavily processed isolates or masking agents, Mikuna’s Chocho is minimally processed, non-isolate, and lectin-free. This preserves the plant’s natural nutrients, trace minerals, and bioavailability, making it easier to digest while delivering superior nutrition. With a complete amino acid profile, fiber, and minerals, Chocho offers a simple solution that prioritizes purity at its source.“Chocho represents a shift in plant protein,” said Ricky Echanique, Founder and CEO of Mikuna. “Our mission is to offer a protein that nourishes the body since our consumer base is focused on simple and cleaner ingredients, that are easy to digest and taste good. Chocho excels in all of those areas. Through Mikuna we are empowering human potential with ancient wisdom and ultimately our vision is to enable chocho-derived food products that disrupt the $500 billion wellness industry. We are proud that Purely Elizabeth has embraced Chocho as the next-generation protein ingredient.”The versatility and sourcing story of chocho is what drew Purely Elizabeth to the partnership. Elizabeth Stein, Founder and CEO at Purely Elizabeth, explained, “At Purely Elizabeth, we’re constantly exploring breakthrough ingredients that align with both our nutritional standards and sustainability values. We were initially drawn to the Chocho Plant Protein Powder by MIKUNA for its compelling regenerative agriculture story and strong commitment to sustainability. What impressed us even more was the ingredient itself, its neutral flavor, high protein content, and versatility made it a natural fit for our new Protein Oatmeal line. As we continue to evolve our supply chain with more regenerative and responsibly sourced ingredients, working with partners like MIKUNA is key. Their approach bridges nutrition, sustainability, and the future of food, values that deeply align with our mission.”Purely Elizabeth’s new Protein Oatmeal line features bakery-inspired flavors, 10 grams of plant protein per serving, and 100 percent whole grains. By sourcing Chocho, Purely Elizabeth joins a growing movement of brands seeking whole-food ingredients that go beyond nutrition to deliver environmental and social impact.Mikuna is redefining what it means to source responsibly, rejecting industrial monocultures in favor of regenerative practices that restore soil health and uplift farming communities in the Andes. With Purely Elizabeth’s embrace of Chocho, the partnership underscores a unique product that are good for people, communities, and the planet—without compromise.Note to Companies: Just as Purely Elizabeth has done, your brand can set a new standard in nutrition by choosing Chocho Plant Protein by Mikuna as your protein of choice. Together, we can create clean-label products that nourish consumers and protect the planet. Please reach out at sales@mikunafoods.com to inquire about ingredient and food service sales. For partnership and collaboration opportunities, please email us at marketing@mikunafoods.comAbout Purely Elizabeth:Since 2009, Purely Elizabeth has been a leader in the breakfast foods category with its nutritious, non-GMO and organic ancient grain and grain-free products. Founder and holistic nutrition counselor, Elizabeth Stein, is a pioneer of the superfood movement, incorporating innovative and wholesome ingredients into her products such as ancient grains, sustainability sourced coconut sugar, and probiotics. Purely Elizabeth is redefining the standards of packaged foods with its current line of vegan and certified gluten-free products consisting of granola, oatmeal, cereal, and cookie granola. For more information, please visit www.purelyelizabeth.com or their Facebook or Instagram platform.About MIKUNA:MIKUNA produces clean, single source Chocho plant protein grown regeneratively in the Ecuadorian Andes. As a whole food protein, Chocho provides 20 grams of complete protein per serving along with fiber and essential minerals, while supporting soil health and farming communities. MIKUNA is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.

