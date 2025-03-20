Back to Earth Skin Wins Coveted ELLE Beauty Grand Prix Award for Best Eye Cream

GLOW™ Eye Cream is a winner in the “Eye-Area Under $60” category in the @ellecanada and @ellequebec Beauty Grand Prix Our GLOW™ Eye Cream is the perfect way to hydrate, nourish, and soothe your under-eyes

Award-Winning Glow Eye Cream Recognized for Excellence in Natural Skincare

This recognition reflects our commitment to providing high-quality, clean skincare products” — Keon Zhang, CEO of Back to Earth Skin

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Back to Earth Skin , the clean beauty brand known to set the new standard in natural skincare powered by their proprietary Mineral Microbiome Clay Complex™ (MMC Complex™), is proud to announce that its Glow™ Eye Cream has been awarded in this year's ELLE Canada & Quebec Beauty Grand Prix 2024. This award serves as an assurance of quality and excellence, highlighting Back to Earth Skin’s leadership in natural skincare that delivers visible results with clean, 100% natural, vegan, cruelty free and sustainable formulations.The Glow™ Eye Cream is formulated with Back to Earth Skin’s proprietary Mineral Microbiome Clay Complex™ (MMC Complex™) and a blend of natural ingredients like coffee extract, calendula, camellia seed oil, hyaluronic acid, and niacinamide. This powerful combination helps to aid skin recovery, hydrates, reduces dark circles, fights signs of aging, and promotes radiant, healthy-looking skin."We are thrilled to receive this award from ELLE Canada and Quebec, a trusted name in the beauty industry," said Keon Zhang, CEO of Back to Earth Skin. "This recognition reflects our commitment to providing high-quality, clean skincare products that not only nurture the skin but also respect the environment. Our Glow™ Eye Cream has become a customer favorite, and we are excited to see it receive the attention it deserves."Award-Winning Features of the Glow™ Eye Cream: MMC Complex™: A proprietary ingredient rich in 40+ minerals that are essential to skin health including magnesium, iron, calcium, manganese, and zine. 100% Natural Ingredients: EcoCert Certified, vegan, cruelty-free, and formulated without harmful chemicals, Back to Earth Skin ensures every product offers consumers a clean, safe skincare choice.Results You Can See: Helps reduce puffiness, brightens dark circles, and smooths fine lines with continued use.Sustainable Packaging: recyclable tubes, made from 100% biodegradable sugarcane, reduce environmental impact. Using only primary packaging with direct printing, we minimize waste while our compact design reduces transportation emissions and materials by 25-30%.The Glow™ Eye Cream is available for purchase at www.backtoearthskin.com About Back to Earth Skin:Back To Earth Skin was created with one simple ethos in mind, we all are deserving of clean skincare that can be trusted to not only deliver healthy, beautiful skin but to do so safely and without compromise. Using the finest natural ingredients, essential oils and powered by our proprietary Mineral Microbiome Clay Complex™, Back to Earth Skin is a 100% natural skincare line working to set the new standard of natural skincare.Back to Earth Skin is 100% natural, vegan, cruelty-free and 35-free. Back to Earth Skin has sourced biodegradable and sustainable packaging, as well as the cleanest ingredients available for their products from start to finish. For more information, please visit www.backtoearthskin.com or follow us on social media @backtoearthskin,

Back To Earth Skin: The New Standard Of Natural Skincare

