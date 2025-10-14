MPD Makes Arrest in Southeast Robbery
The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect in a robbery that occurred in Southeast.
On Monday, September 15, 2025, at approximately 4:05 p.m., the victim was in the 2100 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast, when the suspect approached her and snatched US currency from her hand. The suspect then fled.
On Wednesday, October 8, 2025, 55-year-old Corey Joyner, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Robbery.
CCN: 25141353
###
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.