MPD Makes Arrest in Southeast Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect in a robbery that occurred in Southeast.

On Monday, September 15, 2025, at approximately 4:05 p.m., the victim was in the 2100 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast, when the suspect approached her and snatched US currency from her hand. The suspect then fled.

On Wednesday, October 8, 2025, 55-year-old Corey Joyner, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Robbery.

