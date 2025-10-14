Follow Arctic Terns on the Longest Migration in the World: Children's Book Now Available in Reversible Bilingual Format

Charrancito se lanza a volar / Tiny Tern Takes Flight will be available November 4, 2025. Read the book in English, then flip it over and read in Spanish! Fly with Tiny Tern from the Arctic to the Antarctic and back again!

D.C. publisher releases a new picture book featuring Spanish and English, exploring the lives of these amazing birds and their fascinating migration patterns.

In tracing a remarkable migration, this work highlights the tenacity and endurance of this small seabird, which lives across the globe ‘in two summers every year.'” — Publishers Weekly

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Join a flock of terns on their incredible journey, and learn about the power of perseverance from the birds who do it best! Following its successful English-only debut in November 2024, Science Naturally is thrilled to announce a new bilingual edition of Donna B. McKinney’s beloved book: Charrancito se lanza a volar / Tiny Tern Takes Flight McKinney’s poetic picture book offers a glimpse into the lives and habits of the Arctic Tern, a small but mighty bird that proves to be extraordinary! Readers are invited to stretch the wings of their imaginations and fly with Tiny Tern from the Arctic to the Antarctic—and back again.Charrancito se lanza a volar / Tiny Tern Takes Flight immerses preschool and elementary-age children in soft yet striking illustrations that depict the tern’s daily lives, from hunting or nesting to their year-long migration in pursuit of summer sunlight.The story is presented in a unique reversible format—read it fully in English, then close it, flip it over, and enjoy it again in Spanish! Unlike traditional bilingual books with side by side translations, this reversible format presents each language separately, allowing readers to focus on one language at a time. This layout reduces cognitive overload and supports clearer language acquisition, making it especially effective for early dual-language learners, ELL students, and bilingual families. The book’s compact 8 𝗑 7 inch trim size is also smaller than the original—making it ideally suited for small hands and easier for children to hold, flip, and explore independently.Illustrated by English artist Fiona Osbaldstone, the book’s detailed artwork brings each scene vividly to life, inviting the readers to soar alongside the Terns on their eternal quest for summer.More than just a visually captivating book, Charrancito se lanza a volar / Tiny Tern Takes Flight offers educational insight into a little-known seabird and its tremendous annual migration. The narrative also inspires children to embrace resilience and the strength found in coming together, while its dual-language format ensures this uplifting message resonates far beyond a single audience.Science Naturally is committed to creating reading materials that are accessible and available to all readers. This title, like all world language editions Science Naturally publishes, aims to keep non-native English speakers and Spanish language learners excited about nature topics and inspired to learn more.An extensive Teacher’s Guide in English will be available as a free download on the publisher’s website. It includes discussion questions, hands-on activities, and more to expand the content of the book and provide tools for parents, educators, and librarians to deepen engagement and learning.Donna B. McKinney is the author of over 20 children’s books, including her most recent release Lights On!. Before she was writing books for kids, Donna worked at the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory in Washington, D.C., writing about the science behind their research into space satellites, robots, and more. She now lives in North Carolina with her two full-of-mischief dogs. When she’s not writing, she enjoys hiking, fishing, and playing pickleball. She can be reached at Donna.McKinney@ScienceNaturally.comBorn in Kent, England, Fiona Osbaldstone loved painting as a kid and used to paint her own versions of fictional characters. She always wanted to do something with art and attended the Kent Institute of Art & Design. She was inspired by the works of David Shepherd and Norman Rockwell for their detail and diversely different styles. Her work includes natural history, botanicals, people, and scenes. Outside of the artistic field, although not too far removed, she loves pottery, photography, and cycling.Science, Naturally! is an independent press in Washington, D.C. Their books are distributed to the trade by Baker & Taylor Publisher Services [btpubservices.com (domestic and Canada)]. For more information about our publications, to arrange author interviews, for direct or bulk purchase pricing, or to request a review copy, please contact us. Cover images and sample content are available at ScienceNaturally.com.Tiny Tern Takes Flight / Charrancito se lanza a volar [Reversible]Written by Donna B. McKinney • Illustrated by Fiona OsbaldstoneEnglish/Spanish • Ages 2-7 • 8" x 7" • 64Paperback ($18.95) ISBN: 978-1-958629-84-0

