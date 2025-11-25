New Children’s Book About an Endangered Tiger Cub Resonates Amid Excitement Over Smithsonian’s Newborn Cheetah Cubs

Explore the heartwarming true story of Zoya the Amur tiger cub, available from Platypus Media

In A Family for Zoya, kids learn about the successful efforts of conservation zookeepers to save an abandoned Amur tiger cub born at the Philadelphia Zoo.

Every cub represents a new chapter in the fight to protect endangered species.” — Debra Kim Wolf, author of A Family for Zoya

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As animal lovers everywhere celebrate the birth of four precious cheetah cubs at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute (NZCBI), Platypus Media is excited to share a similar true, moving story.The NZCBI recently announced that Amabala, a five-year-old cheetah, gave birth to a litter of four healthy cubs. The arrival marks a major milestone for cheetah conservation, and thousands are tuning in daily to watch the growing family on the zoo’s popular Cheetah Cub Cam. The excitement reflects a deep public affection for young animals and a growing awareness of how fragile their futures can be.That same wonder, empathy, and hope are at the heart of A Family for Zoya , the true story of an endangered Amur tiger cub whose survival depended on a groundbreaking human effort.WHY ZOYA'S STORY MATTERS TO FANS OF THE NEW CHEETAH CUBSZoya’s story is also one of extraordinary love and unwavering dedication. Just like Amabala’s newborn cheetahs, Zoya entered the world as part of a critically endangered species facing steep odds. A team of keepers, veterinarians, and conservationists worked around the clock to make sure this tiny cub had a fighting chance. Their coordinated efforts didn’t just save her—they gave her a family.For readers who are captivated by Amabala and her four cheetah cubs, Zoya’s journey offers a powerful, deeply moving parallel. Both stories celebrate the fragile miracle of new life in species whose numbers are dangerously low, and both remind us how much hope and heart go into every successful birth. They awaken compassion, spark curiosity, and show children why caring for endangered animals matters—now more than ever.In that same spirit of hope, the author is donating 100% of proceeds from A Family for Zoya to the Tiger Conservation Campaign, allowing Zoya’s story to directly support the survival of her species. Through every purchase, young readers become part of Zoya’s extended family—helping protect tigers in the wild and ensuring more stories like hers can be told.ABOUT THE BOOKZoya’s early days were anything but easy. Born unexpectedly and without the maternal support she needed, she required the immediate help of a devoted, multidisciplinary care team. A Family for Zoya brings this touching journey to life through lush illustrations and gentle, accessible language that helps young readers understand both the vulnerability of endangered newborns and the importance of the conservation experts who step in to protect them. Children are witness to how real experts observe, problem-solve, and respond with compassion; how zoos around the world work together to safeguard species on the brink; and how love, science, and teamwork can create a family for those who need it most.A TIMELY, HOPEFUL STORY ABOUT THE FUTURE OF BIG CATS“With so many people tuning in to celebrate Amabala’s cubs, this is the perfect moment to introduce young readers to Zoya,” said author Debra Kim Wolf. “Both stories remind us that every cub represents a new chapter in the fight to protect endangered species. We hope Zoya inspires children to care deeply about animals they may only ever meet through stories, screens, or zoo windows.”Debra Kim Wolf is a land conservation attorney (under her married name, Debra Wolf Goldstein), author, songwriter, and tree hugger. She was vice president of Philadelphia’s Fairmount Park Commission for over a decade and cofounded the Philadelphia Environmental Film Festival. She also directs the nonprofit One Little Earth ( www.OneLittleEarth.org ), which supports outdoor programs, films, and books that instill a love of nature in young people. Debra received the “Woman of Lifetime Achievement in Conservation” award from the statewide group, PennFuture. Her favorite childhood toy was Toby, a stuffed tiger cub. She can be reached at Debra.Kim.Wolf@PlatypusMedia.comAnnalisa and Marina Durante are twin sisters and nature and science illustrators. They have loved nature and animals ever since childhood and enjoy illustrating portraits of animals and pets. Marina loves drawing, photography, deep-water diving, and hiking. The photos she takes while exploring inspire their art and help her study the scientific details of animals and plants. Marina’s mission for their art is to excite viewers and disclose the real beauty of the Earth. Annalisa’s curiosity is delicate, and her exploration is intimate. She is also inspired by Eastern Philosophy. Together, their work has been published worldwide and they have won prizes in naturalistic illustration contests.Platypus Media is an independent press in Washington, D.C. Their books are distributed to the trade by Baker & Taylor Publisher Services [btpubservices.com (domestic and Canada)]. For more information about our publications, to arrange author interviews, for direct or bulk purchase pricing, or to request a review copy, please contact us. Cover images and sample content are available at PlatypusMedia.com.A Family for Zoya: The True Story of an Endangered Cub6-9 • 8 x 10” • 40 PagesHardback ($21.95): 978-1-951995-29-4eBook ($17.99): 978-1-951995-30-0

