New Bilingual Children’s Picture Book Explores Underwater Ecosystems with a Unique Reversible Format

This Is the Ocean / Este es el Mar will be released November 4, 2025. Read through one side in English, then flip the book over to read in Spanish! Explore life under the sea with a cumulative tale about the food chain!

D.C. publisher releases a new bilingual, reversible picture book featuring Spanish and English—exploring the sun, sea creatures, and marine food chains.

An enchanting representation of the food webs in the ocean and the importance of safeguarding our ecosystems.” — Dr. Anaïs Remili, Founder of Whale Scientists

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This is the ocean that sustains an intricate web of life! Publisher Science Naturally is thrilled to announce the release of their second reversible English/Spanish picture book by Elizabeth Everett, This Is the Ocean / Este es el Mar From the smallest plankton to the mightiest whale, every organism in the ocean is part of a vast, interconnected ecosystem. Everett’s latest book, originally released in an English-only edition in August 2025, uses rhythmic repetition and beautifully illustrated images to teach kids about the ocean and the animals within it.Readers are invited to dive into the ocean’s depths and explore the fascinating connections between marine life. Preschool and elementary children alike will be captivated by the colorful creatures and the important roles they play beneath the waves.The story is presented in a unique reversible format—read it fully in English, then close it, flip it over, and enjoy it again in Spanish! Unlike traditional bilingual books with side-by-side translations, this reversible format presents each language separately, allowing readers to focus on one language at a time. This layout reduces cognitive overload and supports clearer language acquisition, making it especially effective for early dual-language learners, ELL students, and bilingual families. The book’s compact 6 𝗑 8 inch trim size is also smaller than the original—making it ideally suited for small hands and easier for children to hold, flip, and explore independently.This is the Ocean / Este es el Mar is illustrated by Indonesian artist Evelline Andrya, whose vibrant, one-of-a-kind collage art brings the story to life with dynamic scenes that flow like ocean waves, introducing new characters on each page. With every turn, her illustrations invite readers to discover a new animal—phytoplankton, krill, crabs, and more—as they journey through the book.Beyond the captivating visuals and as a companion to This Is the Sun / Este es el Sol , this book deepens children’s understanding of nature’s delicate balance, sparking curiosity about the ocean and nurturing a lifelong sense of environmental stewardship.Science Naturally is committed to creating reading materials that are accessible and available to all readers. This title, like all world language editions Science Naturally publishes, aims to keep non-native English speakers and Spanish language learners excited about nature topics and inspired to learn more.An extensive Teacher’s Guide in English will be available as a free download on the publisher’s website. It includes discussion questions, hands-on activities, and more to expand the content of the book and provide tools for parents, educators, and librariansto deepen engagement and learning.Elizabeth Everett is an award-winning author of several STEM books for kids, including the Skytime series and Spheres All Year. As a former educator and a homeschooling mom, she loves creating books for kids that engage the heart and mind. Elizabeth currently lives in Boulder County, Colorado, with her family in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains. She is excited to take readers on an adventure through the ocean, helping them understand how the Sun impacts life below the sea in this sequel to her book with Science Naturally, This Is the Sun. She can be reached at Elizabeth.Everett@ScienceNaturally.com.Evelline Andrya was born in Sumatra to a Chinese-Javanese family. Growing up in Indonesia, a country of 17,000 islands, she was immersed in a rich blend of cultures—colorful tribes, lush rainforests, diverse wildlife, an underwater paradise, and historical marvels—that became her inspiration for her vibrant artworks. Evelline is currently living in Java, Indonesia, with her husband, their four children, and a fluffy Pomeranian. Find her on Instagram, @evellineandrya.Science, Naturally! is an independent press in Washington, D.C. Their books are distributed to the trade by Baker & Taylor Publisher Services [btpubservices.com (domestic and Canada)]. For more information about our publications, to arrange author interviews, for direct or bulk purchase pricing, or to request a review copy, please contact us. Cover images and sample content are available at ScienceNaturally.com.This Is the Ocean / Este es el Mar [Reversible]Written by Elizabeth Everett • Illustrated by Evelline AndryaEnglish/Spanish • Ages 4-7 • 8" x 6" • 60Paperback ($16.95) ISBN: 978-1-9586299-5-6

