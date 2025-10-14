Vinyl Siding Reclaims Top Spot as Leading Exterior Wall Material, States New National Association of Homebuilders Data

Vinyl siding reclaims the top spot as the leading exterior wall material in new U.S. homes, according to new NAHB data, marking its first return since 2018.

ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Polymeric Exterior Products Association (PEPA), the trade association representing the wide range of polymeric exterior building products used to build resilient, beautiful homes across North America, is pleased to welcome recent findings from a new NAHB / U.S. Census Bureau analysis, confirming that vinyl siding has once again become the most used principal exterior wall material in new single-family home construction.

According to the NAHB’s annual Survey of Construction data, for homes started in 2024:

• 26% of homes used vinyl as the primary exterior wall material

• 25% used stucco

• 23% used fiber cement siding

• 16% used brick or brick veneer

This marks the first time since 2018 that vinyl has reclaimed the top share, narrowly outpacing stucco in the competitive siding landscape.

“This data affirms what many in the building industry have witnessed firsthand — vinyl siding continues to offer unmatched value, durability and design flexibility,” said Kate Offringa, President & CEO, PEPA. “We applaud our members in the vinyl siding industry for this achievement. At the same time, we continue our commitment to innovation, sustainability and quality in vinyl siding and other polymeric exterior building products.”

PEPA emphasizes several strengths that contribute to vinyl’s resurgence:

- Cost efficiency. Vinyl remains one of the most cost-effective exterior cladding solutions, offering lower material and installation costs compared to many alternatives.

- Low maintenance. Vinyl siding resists fading, cracking and warping, reducing long-term maintenance for homeowners.

- Design diversity. Modern vinyl siding materials provide a wide variety of colors, textures and profiles, allowing it to mimic other materials while retaining performance benefits.

- Durability and sustainability. With continued advances in UV stabilization, impact resistance and recyclability, vinyl manufacturers are making strides toward even greener, longer-lasting exteriors.

“While this milestone is an important moment for the vinyl siding industry, PEPA remains focused on raising the bar further,” Offringa added. “We look forward to working with our members, as well as builders, designers, code bodies and regulators to expand awareness of vinyl’s capabilities—especially in the context of energy efficiency, lifecycle performance and circularity.”

About the Polymeric Exterior Products Association (PEPA)

The Polymeric Exterior Products Association (PEPA) is the trade association representing the wide range of polymeric exterior building and home improvement products used to build resilient, beautiful home exteriors on and around homes across North America. Our goal is to create more relevance, value and impact for our products for all those in the value chain. By uniting members across our category, we aim to promote the benefits of polymeric products to the homebuilding industry and drive a more significant impact than ever before.

