Revinylize Surpasses 2025 Goal – 5 Million Pounds Recycled in Just Six Months, With Potential to Double Original Goal

Revinylize Recycling Collaborative beats its 2025 recycling goal in just six months, proving the power of collaboration to drive circularity in vinyl products.

This milestone demonstrates the enormous potential of Revinylize to transform our industry and accelerate a circular economy for post-consumer, rigid vinyl building products.” — Matt Dobson, Vice President, PEPA

ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Revinylize Recycling Collaborative™, an initiative founded by the Polymeric Exterior Products Association (PEPA), has officially surpassed its large-scale 2025 goal of recycling 5 million pounds of post-consumer rigid vinyl—achieving the milestone in just the first six months of the year, according to independent verification by GreenCircle Certified.

The semi-annual verification report shows that from January through June 2025, more than 5.1 million pounds of vinyl siding and other rigid vinyl products were recycled by verified collection sites and recyclers across North America.

“We expected strong growth this year, but hitting our annual 5-million-pound target by June was a welcome bonus,” said Matt Dobson, Vice President of PEPA. “Based on prior projections, we anticipated 3 to 4 million pounds by mid-year. This milestone demonstrates the enormous potential of Revinylize to transform our industry and accelerate a circular economy for post-consumer, rigid vinyl building products.”

A Program Growing Beyond Expectations

Revinylize began as a pilot program in Ohio just a few years ago and was officially launched in late 2023, with support from PEPA, the Vinyl Institute, the PVC Pipe Association, Fenestration and Glazing Industry Alliance, and the Plastic Pipe and Fittings Association (PPFA). Since then, the collaborative has expanded rapidly across North America (see the map of current collection sites here), building partnerships with leading recyclers, including JP Industrial, Return Polymers, Viking Recycling, Lastique (Aurora) and others.

The recycling program creates a one-stop solution for builders, remodelers, distributors and consumers to connect with verified recyclers and collection sites. By capturing material that would otherwise be landfilled, Revinylize helps turn waste into valuable new products, reduces landfill use and cuts carbon emissions.

Continued Industry-Wide Impact

Independent research conducted in 2024 estimated that over 300 million pounds of post-consumer vinyl siding are available for recycling annually across North America. With infrastructure now in place, Revinylize is positioned to capture a significant share of this material and deliver both economic and environmental benefits.

“This is more than simply hitting a number—it’s proof that circularity in construction materials is achievable today,” said Kate Offringa, President & CEO of PEPA. “We’re excited to build on this momentum, scale further, and continue proving that sustainability and business growth go hand in hand.”

Join the Movement

Revinylize continues to welcome new partners and sponsors—remodelers, distributors, builders recyclers and other groups—who want to be part of the solution. To learn how you can get involved, visit www.revinylizenow.org.

About the Polymeric Exterior Products Association (PEPA)

The Polymeric Exterior Products Association (PEPA) is the trade association representing the wide range of polymeric exterior building and home improvement products used to build resilient, beautiful home exteriors on and around homes across North America. Our goal is to create more relevance, value and impact for our products for all those in the value chain. By uniting members across our category, we aim to promote the benefits of polymeric products to the homebuilding industry and drive a more significant impact than ever before.

