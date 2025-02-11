BRAVA, DaVinci and EcoStar Announce Strategic Alliance Under PEPA to Advance Synthetic Roofing Solutions

Industry Leaders Unite to Strengthen and Promote the Resiliency of Synthetic Roofing Materials

PEPA is proud to support BRAVA, DaVinci and EcoStar in this important initiative...[it's] a significant step forward in raising awareness and driving progress in the synthetic roofing category” — Kate Offringa, President & CEO of PEPA

ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BRAVA, DaVinci and EcoStar are proud to announce the formation of a new collaborative alliance, operating under the Polymeric Exterior Products Association (PEPA). This strategic partnership unites three of the leading innovators in the synthetic roofing sector with a shared commitment to advancing resilient, sustainable and high-performance roofing materials.

As weather extremes, environmental challenges and the need for sustainable solutions increase, the demand for stronger, longer-lasting roofing materials has never been greater. By consolidating their collective resources, expertise and influence, BRAVA, DaVinci and EcoStar aim to elevate the profile of synthetic roofing options, educate key stakeholders and drive innovation across the industry.

“We are thrilled to join forces with like-minded industry leaders,” said Adam Brantman, President of BRAVA. “By combining our unique insights and product knowledge, we can ensure that synthetic roofing materials continue to set new benchmarks for durability, design flexibility and environmental stewardship.”

Mark Pagel, General Manager of DaVinci, said: “The synthetic roofing category is on the cusp of major growth as consumers, businesses and governments recognize the need for robust and sustainable solutions. Working together under PEPA’s leadership allows us to amplify our voices and highlight the significant advantages of polymer-based roofing in terms of longevity, resilience and protection against the elements.”

EcoStar’s General Manager, Rob Helenbrook, agreed. “This alliance underscores our collective dedication to meeting the evolving challenges of the building and construction sectors,” Rob said. “By capitalizing on our combined R&D capabilities, we’ll help customers future-proof their investments with roofs that withstand extreme conditions while maintaining aesthetic appeal.”

PEPA’s guiding principles emphasize the responsible and sustainable use of polymeric materials in construction. The newly formed alliance will leverage PEPA’s resources and network to promote the benefits of synthetic roofing among architects, contractors and policy-makers. Initiatives will include:

1. Outreach to Property Owners: Provide targeted resources, workshops and online demonstrations to educate homeowners, property managers and commercial building owners on the advantages of synthetic roofing—including superior durability, low maintenance and enhanced resilience in extreme weather.

2. Educational Outreach to Trade Professionals: Providing training, seminars and case studies that highlight how synthetic roofing systems excel in real-world applications—particularly in harsh climates.

3. Industry Advocacy: Engaging with regulatory bodies and professional organizations to shape standards and policies that encourage greater adoption of durable, safe and sustainable roofing solutions.

4. Sustainability Initiatives: Fostering closed-loop material use, recycling programs and carbon footprint reductions aligned with overarching PEPA sustainability goals.

“PEPA is proud to support BRAVA, DaVinci and EcoStar in this important initiative,” said Kate Offringa, President & CEO of PEPA. “This alliance marks a significant step forward in raising awareness and driving progress in the synthetic roofing category—a key sector in achieving resilient, energy-efficient and environmentally sound buildings.”

About BRAVA

BRAVA is a leading manufacturer of innovative synthetic roofing products, known for delivering the natural beauty of classic roofing materials without compromising on durability or sustainability. With a commitment to eco-friendly design, BRAVA’s products are engineered to withstand extreme conditions and protect homes for decades.

About DaVinci

DaVinci is a pioneer in the production of premium polymer roofing, offering a wide spectrum of colors and profiles that replicate the authentic look of slate and cedar shake. With an emphasis on craftsmanship and research-driven innovation, DaVinci remains dedicated to creating roofing solutions that blend timeless aesthetics with modern performance.

About EcoStar

EcoStar has been at the forefront of synthetic roofing technology for over three decades, transforming post-industrial rubber and plastic into elegant, long-lasting roofing tiles. EcoStar’s mission focuses on maintaining the highest environmental standards while providing building owners with reliable, weather-resistant systems.

About PEPA

The Polymeric Exterior Products Association (PEPA) is the trade association representing the wide range of polymeric exterior building products used to build resilient, beautiful homes across North America. By uniting members in our category, we aim to promote the benefits of polymeric products to the homebuilding industry and drive a more significant impact up and down our industry value chain than ever before.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.