Schneider Industries and S4M Announce Auction of 1,200 TPD Soybean Crush Plant in Greenwood, Mississippi

Final opportunity to acquire premier soybean processing assets — online auction closes tomorrow, October 15.

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Schneider Industries, a leader in industrial asset management and auction services, in partnership with Solutions 4 Manufacturing (S4M), announces the sale of a 1,200 tons-per-day soybean crush facility located in Greenwood, Mississippi.Following six months of comprehensive site preparation led by Troy Fezler, Principal at Solutions 4 Manufacturing, the remaining plant assets are now being offered through a public online auction managed by Schneider Industries. The auction is currently open and will close on October 15, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time.The auction features more than 375 lots of premium processing and support equipment, including a Crown DTDC 12-High Crown Desolventizer-Toaster-Dryer-Cooler (Lot 108) and other major components from the Greenwood facility.This collaboration underscores the shared commitment of Schneider Industries and Solutions 4 Manufacturing to deliver efficient, high-value asset recovery solutions to the food and agriprocessing sectors. By combining S4M’s technical expertise in plant operations with Schneider’s extensive auction network and proven execution capabilities, the partnership ensures maximum exposure and return on all available assets.Contact InformationJosh SchneiderVice President, Schneider Industries📞 (314) 853-2636✉️ joshs@schneiderind.comTroy FezlerPrincipal, Solutions 4 Manufacturing📞 (217) 245-2919 ext. 301✉️ troy@solutions4mfg.comAbout Schneider IndustriesFounded in 1993 and headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Schneider Industries is a global leader in industrial asset management, specializing in auctions, liquidations, and turnkey equipment sales. The company serves clients across multiple industries, helping businesses maximize asset recovery and streamline plant closures and transitions through innovative and transparent processes.About Solutions 4 Manufacturing (S4M)Based in Jacksonville, Illinois, Solutions 4 Manufacturing provides comprehensive plant solutions, including equipment sourcing, decommissioning, and operational support for the food, feed, and agriprocessing industries. S4M’s hands-on approach and technical expertise ensure clients achieve maximum value and operational efficiency in every project.

