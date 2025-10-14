Ridepair Opportunity Expands in Wake of Changing HOV Regulatory Requirements

SANTA MONIA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A recent change in Federal law has kicked open the door of opportunity for RidePair Inc., a software company that has developed an app that simplifies and streamlines the ride-sharing process – and makes it profitable for drivers and riders alike.Until October 1, single-occupant, low-emission vehicles were exempt from rules limiting the use of highway HOV lanes. The federal law granting this exemption has expired, and electric vehicle and plug-in hybrid drivers are no longer able to use HOV lanes solo. This change will have a significant impact in states like California, where it is estimated that over 500,000 “Clean Air Vehicles” took regular advantage of the program that allows single-occupant vehicles to travel in carpool lanes. Transportation experts are warning of increased traffic and congestion, as these vehicles will now join the regular traffic flow while simultaneously greatly lessening the cars in the HOV lanes.Drivers who had become accustomed to passing stopped freeway traffic as they cruised along in the HOV lane will no longer be able to do so – unless they find a way to bring passengers along for the ride. RidePair offers a solution that not only keeps these drivers in the HOV lanes, and gets other cars off the road by using AI to pair prospective drivers and passengers, and it compensates both the driver and the passengers as much as $100 per day for sharing their ride. More than just a ride-share app, RidePair is part of a broader solution to urban congestion.The Ridepair app has received approval for a Grant from the California Air Resources Board to aid in the reduction of cars during commuting to the Tahoe region and Placer County. This is still in the process of funding the company expects to expand across all of California by mid-2026.“I created RidePair to expand the use of commuters sharing their ride to work and reducing cars on the road, said Deborah Kenney, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of RidePair. But, I never envisioned the need for RidePair now that all of the EV and Plug-in Hybrid cars will be forced out of the HOV lanes, creating even more congestion.”About RidePair Inc.RidePair is a software company that has developed an app for coordinating, enabling, and verifying ride sharing. This is not ride sharing, such as Uber, where the driver is essentially offering a taxi service, but true ride sharing in which everyone in the car is sharing the ride to go to a similar place – e.g., co-commuting to work with colleagues. Unlike taxi-like services, which increase the number of cars on the road, true ride sharing has been shown to be one of the most effective means of reducing cars on the roads and thus reducing traffic, emissions, and even reducing roadway maintenance. The issue has been verifying that ride sharing or co-commuting is actually occurring, which issue we believe will be solved by the Ridepair app.For More InformationTo learn more about Ridepair Inc. and its Reg A offering, please visit www.getpaidtopair.com Forward Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements, which are statements regarding all matters that are not historical facts and include statements regarding Ridepair’s current views, hopes, intentions, beliefs, or expectations concerning, among other things, the consummation of the offering, and Ridepair’s results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies, and position in the markets and the industries in which it operates.These forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by forward looking terminology such as “expect,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “outlook,” “could,” “target,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,” “seek,” “estimate,” “should,” “will,” “approximately,” “predict,” “potential,” “may,” and “assume,” as well as variations of such words and similar expressions referring to the future.Forward-looking statements are based on Ridepair’s beliefs, assumptions, and expectations, taking into account currently known market conditions and other factors. Ridepair’s ability to predict results or the actual effect of future events, actions, plans, or strategies is inherently uncertain and involves certain risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond its control. Ridepair’s actual results and performance could differ materially from those set forth or anticipated in its forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause Ridepair’s actual results to differ materially from the expectations described in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the factors described in the Offering Circular entitled “Risk Factors.” When considering forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements included in this press release, the Offering Circular and Ridepair’s other filings with the SEC, if and when made. You are cautioned that the forward-lookingstatements included in this press release are not guarantees of future performance, and there can be no assurance that such statements will be realized or that the forward-looking events and circumstances will occur. Any forward- looking statement made by Ridepair in this press release speaks only as of the date of this press release, and Ridepair undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement except as may be required by law.Media Contact:info@ridepair.ioinvest@ridepair.io

