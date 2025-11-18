RidePair Inc. Declares: 'The Evolution of Ridesharing Has Arrived'

New California Unionization Law Will Increase Industry Costs, While RidePair’s Dual-Incentive Model Is Built to Benefit

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- California’s newly enacted collective bargaining law for rideshare drivers is expected to increase compensation requirements and operating costs across the industry. Major platforms are likely to respond by raising fares and tightening margins.RidePair Inc. today announced that its next-generation dual-incentive platform is uniquely positioned to benefit from these regulatory changes. By rewarding both riders and drivers, RidePair is structurally aligned with the direction the rideshare industry is being pushed to evolve toward.“Most rideshare companies see this law as a challenge. We see it as confirmation that the industry is shifting toward what RidePair was built to do from the start,” said Deborah Kenney, CEO of RidePair Inc. “RidePair is not just an alternative to ridesharing—RidePair is what ridesharing becomes next.”RidePair: The Evolution of Ridesharing Legacy ridesharing created value for platforms and occasionally for drivers, while costs to passengers continued to rise. RidePair redefining the model by distributing economic participation to both riders and drivers, powered by climate incentive rewards and advertiser contributions.The evolution occurs in three straightforward steps:Legacy Rideshare Model• Driver-only incentive structure• Value retained primarily by the platform• Reactive to regulatory shiftsRidePair Evolution• Dual incentive—driver and rider• Value distributed to participants via shared rewards• Engineered for compliance and incentive alignment“Ridesharing was transactional. RidePair makes it participatory,” added Kenney.Regulation is Forcing Evolution — RidePair Is Already There• California’s new law gives drivers the right to organize and seek higher compensation.• Traditional platforms will likely face rising driver pay demands, driving up consumer pricing.• RidePair already acknowledges higher driver value and integrates rider rewards—positioning it to outperform during pricing shifts.“When costs rise across the industry, the platform that is already built for value sharing becomes the market leader,” Kenney stated.Why Rising Costs Give RidePair the AdvantageTraditional Response• Raise fare prices• Reduced margin• Potential market churn• Compliance adjustmentsRidePair’s Built-In Advantage• Rider payments offset via incentive & advertiser inputs.• Stable economics due to the dual incentive model• Higher adoption of RidePair reduces the net cost impact.• Compliance-first architecture from inceptionBuilt for Regulation, Sustainability, and ProfitabilityRidePair was designed to align with workforce empowerment, climate responsibility, and economic participation. As ridesharing evolves under regulatory pressures, RidePair stands ready to scale precisely because it anticipated these changes.About RidePair Inc.RidePair is a software company that has developed an app for coordinating, enabling, and verifying ride sharing. This is not ride sharing, such as Uber, where the driver is essentially offering a taxi service, but true ride sharing in which everyone in the car is sharing the ride to go to a similar place – e.g., co-commuting to work with colleagues. Unlike taxi-like services, which increase the number of cars on the road, true ride sharing has been shown to be one of the most effective means of reducing cars on the roads and thus reducing traffic, emissions, and even reducing roadway maintenance. The issue has been verifying that ride sharing or co-commuting is actually occurring, which issue we believe will be solved by the Ridepair app.For More InformationTo learn more about Ridepair Inc. and its Reg A offering, please visit www.getpaidtopair.com Forward Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements, which are statements regarding all matters that are not historical facts and include statements regarding Ridepair’s current views, hopes, intentions, beliefs, or expectations concerning, among other things, the consummation of the offering, and Ridepair’s results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies, and position in the markets and the industries in which it operates.These forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by forward looking terminology such as “expect,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “outlook,” “could,” “target,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,” “seek,” “estimate,” “should,” “will,” “approximately,” “predict,” “potential,” “may,” and “assume,” as well as variations of such words and similar expressions referring to the future.Forward-looking statements are based on Ridepair’s beliefs, assumptions, and expectations, taking into account currently known market conditions and other factors. Ridepair’s ability to predict results or the actual effect of future events, actions, plans, or strategies is inherently uncertain and involves certain risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond its control. Ridepair’s actual results and performance could differ materially from those set forth or anticipated in its forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause Ridepair’s actual results to differ materially from the expectations described in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the factors described in the Offering Circular entitled “Risk Factors.” When considering forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements included in this press release, the Offering Circular and Ridepair’s other filings with the SEC, if and when made. You are cautioned that the forward-lookingstatements included in this press release are not guarantees of future performance, and there can be no assurance that such statements will be realized or that the forward-looking events and circumstances will occur. Any forward- looking statement made by Ridepair in this press release speaks only as of the date of this press release, and Ridepair undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement except as may be required by law.Media Contact:info@ridepair.ioinvest@ridepair.io

