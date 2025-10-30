RidePair Launches Version 1.0 in App Store as California Ends Solo EV HOV Lane Access

The new AI-powered carpool app arrives just in time to help commuters adapt to post-perk traffic realities.

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RidePair, Inc., a California-based mobility technology startup, announced the rollout of RidePair 1.0, now available in the App Store. The timing coincides with a major transportation policy shift: beginning October 1, 2025, single-occupant electric vehicles will no longer qualify for high-occupancy vehicle ( HOV ) lane access under California’s Clean Air Vehicle (CAV) decal program.A Timely Solution for California’s Changing CommutesFor years, the CAV program gave solo EV drivers access to carpool lanes and toll discounts, helping drive EV adoption statewide. With that benefit ending this fall, California drivers face longer commutes and increased congestion. RidePair’s early launch offers a new path forward—pairing commuters for shared rides that keep them in the fast lanes while reducing emissions and travel costs. “This policy change highlights exactly why RidePair exists,” said Deborah Kenney, CEO of RidePair. “Sustainable commuting shouldn’t mean giving up convenience. Our platform makes it easy to match with trusted co-riders, cut time in traffic, and stay true to your green values.”About RidePair 1.0* RidePair 1.0 introduces the company’s AI-driven carpool matching system, built to optimize commuting by connecting compatible riders based on:* Location & schedule alignment – intelligently matches users with nearby commuters on similar routes.* Preference matching – filters by comfort, interests, or workplace for better ride experiences.* Carbon-savings tracking – shows users their direct contribution to lower vehicle miles traveled (VMT).The app’s initial rollout will focus on California, with plans to expand into other major metro regions as early adopters provide feedback.What’s NextRidePair plans a phased feature release over the next several months, adding real-time routing, employer integration tools, and expanded safety verification. The company is onboarding early testers and forming partnerships with businesses to reduce employee commute strain and parking demand.“RidePair 1.0 marks our first step toward a smarter, more connected commuting ecosystem,” said Deborah Kenney. “We’re building the bridge between sustainability and practicality—just as California needs it most.”About RidePair Inc.RidePair is a software company that has developed an app for coordinating, enabling, and verifying ride sharing. This is not ride sharing, such as Uber, where the driver is essentially offering a taxi service, but true ride sharing in which everyone in the car is sharing the ride to go to a similar place – e.g., co-commuting to work with colleagues. Unlike taxi-like services, which increase the number of cars on the road, true ride sharing has been shown to be one of the most effective means of reducing cars on the roads and thus reducing traffic, emissions, and even reducing roadway maintenance. The issue has been verifying that ride sharing or co-commuting is actually occurring, which issue we believe will be solved by the Ridepair app.For More InformationTo learn more about Ridepair Inc. and its Reg A offering, please visit www.getpaidtopair.com Forward Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements, which are statements regarding all matters that are not historical facts and include statements regarding Ridepair’s current views, hopes, intentions, beliefs, or expectations concerning, among other things, the consummation of the offering, and Ridepair’s results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies, and position in the markets and the industries in which it operates.These forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by forward looking terminology such as “expect,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “outlook,” “could,” “target,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,” “seek,” “estimate,” “should,” “will,” “approximately,” “predict,” “potential,” “may,” and “assume,” as well as variations of such words and similar expressions referring to the future. Forward-looking statements are based on Ridepair’s beliefs, assumptions, and expectations, taking into account currently known market conditions and other factors. Ridepair’s ability to predict results or the actual effect of future events, actions, plans, or strategies is inherently uncertain and involves certain risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond its control. Ridepair’s actual results and performance could differ materially from those set forth or anticipated in its forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause Ridepair’s actual results to differ materially from the expectations described in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the factors described in the Offering Circular entitled “Risk Factors.” When considering forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements included in this press release, the Offering Circular and Ridepair’s other filings with the SEC, if and when made. You are cautioned that the forward-lookingstatements included in this press release are not guarantees of future performance, and there can be no assurance that such statements will be realized or that the forward-looking events and circumstances will occur. Any forward- looking statement made by Ridepair in this press release speaks only as of the date of this press release, and Ridepair undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement except as may be required by law.Media Contact:info@ridepair.ioinvest@ridepair.io

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.