AI Keynote Speaker on Sales Shane Gibson to Headline ChannelNext Calgary, October 23–24, 2025

AI for Sales Keynote Speaker Shane Gibson

AI for Sales Keynote Speaker Shane Gibson

Julian Lee President and CEO of TechnoPlanet / ChannelNext

Julian Lee President and CEO of TechnoPlanet / ChannelNext

Shane Gibson, Founder, The Professional Sales Academy

Shane Gibson, Founder, The Professional Sales Academy

AI Driven Sales and Business Growth Strategies for the IT Channel

“You only need to experience one keynote from Shane Gibson to understand it’s impact... off the charts as he demonstrated how AI can be leveraged into the sales process! Mind-bending!” ”
— – Julian Lee, Publisher eChannelNews
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, October 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The role of artificial intelligence in sales is no longer a future concept. It is shaping the way teams sell, serve, and grow right now. This fall, the ChannelNext Conference in Calgary, Alberta (October 23–24, 2025) will bring together innovators from across the technology channel to explore what comes next.

One of the event’s highlights will be a keynote from Shane Gibson, a globally recognized AI keynote speaker on sales and founder of The Professional Sales Academy. His session, “From AI Tools to an AI Growth Mindset: AI-Driven Channel Sales and Business Growth Strategies for 2025 and Beyond,” will dive into how Managed Service Providers and sales organizations can move beyond experimentation to long-term transformation.

“AI isn’t here to take your job; it’s here to change how you do it,” says Gibson. “Sales leaders who combine emotional intelligence with the strategic use of AI will outperform those who rely only on old playbooks.”

Julian Lee, Founder of ChannelNext, shares a similar perspective. “AI is already redefining how MSPs attract and engage customers. Shane brings a rare mix of experience and foresight that helps our audience translate these big ideas into clear next steps.”

During his keynote, Gibson will unpack strategies that help channel leaders and AI MSPs:

Build a growth mindset around AI adoption rather than chasing trends

Rethink sales playbooks to align with data-driven decision-making

Use AI tools to strengthen prospecting, forecasting, and customer engagement

Develop AI-enhanced teams that blend technology with genuine human connection

Now entering its third decade, ChannelNext remains Canada’s leading platform for MSPs, IT consultants, system integrators, and vendors looking to future-proof their business models. More details and registration information can be found at ChannelNext.ca
.

Shane Gibson
Sales Academy Inc.
+ +1 604-351-2328
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok

Keynote AI Speaker Shane Gibson on Building an AI Sales Machine for IT Vendors and MSPs

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

AI Keynote Speaker on Sales Shane Gibson to Headline ChannelNext Calgary, October 23–24, 2025

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Education, IT Industry, International Organizations, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Technology ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Shane Gibson
Sales Academy Inc.
+ +1 604-351-2328
Company/Organization
Sales Academy Inc.
Cambie Street
Vancouver, British Columbia, V5Z 2X7
Canada
+1 604-351-2328
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

The Professional Sales Academy is a sales training and sales enablement company with affiliates in Canada, South Africa and the Middle East. Specializing in customized enterprise level and B2B sales training systems and social selling courses. Founded by Shane Gibson keynote sales speaker, sales author and sales trainer. Our marquee sales training courses Enterprise Sales Professional Program (ESP), and B2B Sales Specialist Program are accredited by The Canadian Professional Sales Association. We offer both on-site live sales training courses and conference keynotes as well as online programs. We have been conducting online sales training since 2012 and delivering online virtual keynotes for over a decade we are a leader in remote sales training and seminars.

Sales Training and Enablement

More From This Author
AI Keynote Speaker on Sales Shane Gibson to Headline ChannelNext Calgary, October 23–24, 2025
AI Is Transforming Sales — Just Not the Way Most Sales Leaders Expect
AI's Impact on Sales: Insights from ChannelNext Conference
View All Stories From This Author