AI Keynote Speaker on Sales Shane Gibson to Headline ChannelNext Calgary, October 23–24, 2025
AI Driven Sales and Business Growth Strategies for the IT Channel
One of the event’s highlights will be a keynote from Shane Gibson, a globally recognized AI keynote speaker on sales and founder of The Professional Sales Academy. His session, “From AI Tools to an AI Growth Mindset: AI-Driven Channel Sales and Business Growth Strategies for 2025 and Beyond,” will dive into how Managed Service Providers and sales organizations can move beyond experimentation to long-term transformation.
“AI isn’t here to take your job; it’s here to change how you do it,” says Gibson. “Sales leaders who combine emotional intelligence with the strategic use of AI will outperform those who rely only on old playbooks.”
Julian Lee, Founder of ChannelNext, shares a similar perspective. “AI is already redefining how MSPs attract and engage customers. Shane brings a rare mix of experience and foresight that helps our audience translate these big ideas into clear next steps.”
During his keynote, Gibson will unpack strategies that help channel leaders and AI MSPs:
Build a growth mindset around AI adoption rather than chasing trends
Rethink sales playbooks to align with data-driven decision-making
Use AI tools to strengthen prospecting, forecasting, and customer engagement
Develop AI-enhanced teams that blend technology with genuine human connection
Now entering its third decade, ChannelNext remains Canada’s leading platform for MSPs, IT consultants, system integrators, and vendors looking to future-proof their business models. More details and registration information can be found at ChannelNext.ca
.
Shane Gibson
Sales Academy Inc.
+ +1 604-351-2328
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Keynote AI Speaker Shane Gibson on Building an AI Sales Machine for IT Vendors and MSPs
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.