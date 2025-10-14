AI Keynote Speaker on Sales Shane Gibson to Headline ChannelNext Calgary, October 23–24, 2025

AI for Sales Keynote Speaker Shane Gibson Julian Lee President and CEO of TechnoPlanet / ChannelNext Shane Gibson, Founder, The Professional Sales Academy

AI Driven Sales and Business Growth Strategies for the IT Channel

“You only need to experience one keynote from Shane Gibson to understand it’s impact... off the charts as he demonstrated how AI can be leveraged into the sales process! Mind-bending!” ” — – Julian Lee, Publisher eChannelNews

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The role of artificial intelligence in sales is no longer a future concept. It is shaping the way teams sell, serve, and grow right now. This fall, the ChannelNext Conference in Calgary, Alberta (October 23–24, 2025) will bring together innovators from across the technology channel to explore what comes next.One of the event’s highlights will be a keynote from Shane Gibson, a globally recognized AI keynote speaker on sales and founder of The Professional Sales Academy . His session, “From AI Tools to an AI Growth Mindset: AI-Driven Channel Sales and Business Growth Strategies for 2025 and Beyond,” will dive into how Managed Service Providers and sales organizations can move beyond experimentation to long-term transformation.“AI isn’t here to take your job; it’s here to change how you do it,” says Gibson. “Sales leaders who combine emotional intelligence with the strategic use of AI will outperform those who rely only on old playbooks.”Julian Lee, Founder of ChannelNext, shares a similar perspective. “AI is already redefining how MSPs attract and engage customers. Shane brings a rare mix of experience and foresight that helps our audience translate these big ideas into clear next steps.”During his keynote, Gibson will unpack strategies that help channel leaders and AI MSPs:Build a growth mindset around AI adoption rather than chasing trendsRethink sales playbooks to align with data-driven decision-makingUse AI tools to strengthen prospecting, forecasting, and customer engagementDevelop AI-enhanced teams that blend technology with genuine human connectionNow entering its third decade, ChannelNext remains Canada’s leading platform for MSPs, IT consultants, system integrators, and vendors looking to future-proof their business models. More details and registration information can be found at ChannelNext.ca

Keynote AI Speaker Shane Gibson on Building an AI Sales Machine for IT Vendors and MSPs

