AI Is Transforming Sales — Just Not the Way Most Sales Leaders Expect

The AI Upgrade for Sales Leaders Team Kris Krug - Shane Gibson & Peter Bittner "Start with a sales process workflow and then automate and augment with AI" - Shane Gibson

New Program Helps Sales Leaders Leverage AI as Support, Not Replacement

This isn't about prompting better. It's about embedding your experience into systems that scale with you, not over you.” — Peter Bittner, Co-Founder TheUpgrade.AI

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As artificial intelligence tools flood the sales industry, a new collaborative program aims to shift the conversation from replacement to empowerment. According to the 2025 Allego State of Sales Enablement report, 41% of companies expect AI to replace up to 25% of sales roles within 24 months, while 54% expect up to 75% of sales tasks to be automated.Rather than seeing this as a threat, Shane Gibson, founder of The Professional Sales Academy, and Kris Krüg and Peter Bittner, co-founders of The Upgrade AI, view it as an opportunity. They've launched " AI Upgrade for Sales Leaders ," a cohort-based learning experience starting May 15, designed to help sales professionals build custom AI tools that reflect their voice, values, and workflow."Everyone's talking about AI like it's a replacement for salespeople," says Shane Gibson. "...we're really seeing a chance to strip away the 75% of repetitive work that gets in the way of actual connection. It's also about using AI as a co-mentor that can coach you to get better at your human centric skills."Gibson experienced this transformation firsthand. During a workshop with Krüg and Bittner, he trained a custom AI agent using 20 of his past proposals. "Writing a proposal used to take me three hours," he says. "Now it takes 15 minutes. Same voice, same value prop, same results. That time goes back into building relationships, not babysitting a template."Empowering the FrontlineThe program takes a bottom-up approach, focusing on practical tool-building rather than theory. "Most sales tech is surveillance tech in disguise," says Krüg. "Dashboards, trackers, auto-logs… they're made for management, not momentum. We're interested in giving power back to the frontline, in small, scalable ways that still feel human."Peter Bittner, a journalist turned AI strategist, adds: "This isn't about prompting better. It's about embedding your experience into systems that scale with you, not over you."Participants will build AI-enhanced tools including proposal drafting assistants, conversation aids trained on their sales methodology, and pipeline triage systems."The future of sales belongs to the leaders who can balance systems with soul," Gibson states. "If you're spending more time filling your CRM than engaging your clients, something's broken. AI gives us the chance to fix it, but only if we build it intentionally."About the ProgramAI Upgrade for Sales Leaders begins May 15, 2025. The six-week program includes live workshops, peer collaboration, and real-time tool-building. Space is limited to preserve depth and community.For more information: https://www.theupgrade.ai/rapid-ai-upgrade-for-sales-leaders-sp2025 About the ContributorsShane Gibson is an internationally recognized speaker, author of Closing Bigger and Real Results in a Virtual Economy, and founder of The Professional Sales Academy. He helps sales teams lead with empathy and scale with purpose.Kris Krüg is a digital strategist and creative technologist who has helped social movements and brands alike tell better stories through tech.Peter Bittner is an AI communications expert who builds ethical, human-first systems for organizations across industries.Claudia Mason, co-facilitator, specializes in AI-integrated sales playbooks that transform scattered efforts into repeatable wins.About Shane GibsonShane Gibson is an internationally acclaimed keynote speaker on ai for sales , author, and trainer on the future of sales, with a focus on the intersection of AI, human connection, and high-performance leadership. Through his work at The Professional Sales Academy, he equips sales teams to modernize, scale, and lead with both empathy and innovation.About The Upgrade AIThe Upgrade AI makes artificial intelligence human again. Co-founded by Kris Krüg and Peter Bittner, the company equips changemakers with hands-on tools, ethical frameworks, and strategic insights to use AI for impact, not just automation. Learn more at www.theupgrade.ai

Why The AI Upgrade for Sales Leaders - Shane Gibson Keynote AI Speaker and Trainer

