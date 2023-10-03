AI's Impact on Sales: Insights from ChannelNext Conference

About

The Professional Sales Academy is a sales training and sales enablement company with affiliates in Canada, South Africa and the Middle East. Specializing in customized enterprise level and B2B sales training systems and social selling courses. Founded by Shane Gibson keynote sales speaker, sales author and sales trainer. Our marquee sales training courses Enterprise Sales Professional Program (ESP), and B2B Sales Specialist Program are accredited by The Canadian Professional Sales Association. We offer both on-site live sales training courses and conference keynotes as well as online programs. We have been conducting online sales training since 2012 and delivering online virtual keynotes for over a decade we are a leader in remote sales training and seminars.

Sales Training and Enablement