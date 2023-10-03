AI's Impact on Sales: Insights from ChannelNext Conference

By replacing upwards of 80% of present day sales activities AI is going fundamentally change the career of salespeople. Embracing AI is vital for any sale organization that wants to stay competitive.”
— Shane Gibson, Keynote Sales Speaker
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Many sales professionals and leaders are pondering the potential impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on the sales industry. ChannelNext, Canada's leading technology channel conference, has been delving into this question since 2018. Back then, they introduced Shane Gibson, an expert in digital and social selling, as an AI keynote speaker.

Now, Gibson returns to ChannelNext to discuss the accuracy of his past predictions regarding AI's influence on sales and marketing. He acknowledges that the rapid adoption of AI was one aspect he underestimated.

Julian Lee, Founder of ChannelNext, noted, “AI has transformed numerous facets of the technology channel. We're only scratching the surface of its potential in customer attraction and engagement. This significant topic deserved a central place at our conference.”

Gibson will be discussing "AI and The Future of Sales" at ChannelNext West, taking place in Canmore, Alberta, on October 26th and 27th. Gibson believes that AI won't supplant competent salespeople who are open to change. Instead, it will automate up to 80% of current sales tasks, reshaping the salesperson's role and value.

He warns that sales professionals resisting the integration of AI tools and digital channels might find themselves at a disadvantage within three years, lagging behind AI-augmented competitors.

Gibson stresses that successful integration of AI in sales still demands a strong foundation in fundamental sales practices. A structured sales process and methodology, like the Sales Playbook rooted in modern sales techniques and customer buying behaviors, are essential.

He states, “At Sales Academy, we prioritize establishing robust processes and methodologies with our clients. With a solid base, technologies like CRM, AI, and automation can elevate and optimize these practices. Without this groundwork, the technology merely becomes a distraction.”

For Managed Service Providers, Cybersecurity providers, tech consultants, or technology vendors interested in learning more, details about the conference are available at ChannelNext.ca.

About Shane Gibson & The Professional Sales Academy

Shane Gibson is a sales speaker, trainer and author on AI for Sales, B2B selling, and social selling who has addressed over 200,000 people on stages in North America, Southern Africa, India, Dubai, Malaysia and South America. Shane Gibson is #5 on the Forbes.com list of the Top 30 Social Salespeople in the World. Visit SalesAcademy.ca to learn more about our sales training programs.

About ChannelNext

ChannelNext has been organising the most effective face-to-face and award-winning channel conferences for over 20 years. We assist Vendors, Distributors, VARs, MSPs, IT Solution Providers, Independent Software Vendors, System Integrators, and IT Consultants in collaborating and growing their businesses, as well as Non-Transactional Influencers.

ChannelNEXT23 is the event division of eChannelNEWS and TechnoPlanet Productions Inc., a global marketing and communications firm specialising in the technology channel since 1993. To learn more about TechnoPlanet, go to www.technoplanet.com.

Shane Gibson on AI for Sales

AI's Impact on Sales: Insights from ChannelNext Conference

About

The Professional Sales Academy is a sales training and sales enablement company with affiliates in Canada, South Africa and the Middle East. Specializing in customized enterprise level and B2B sales training systems and social selling courses. Founded by Shane Gibson keynote sales speaker, sales author and sales trainer. Our marquee sales training courses Enterprise Sales Professional Program (ESP), and B2B Sales Specialist Program are accredited by The Canadian Professional Sales Association. We offer both on-site live sales training courses and conference keynotes as well as online programs. We have been conducting online sales training since 2012 and delivering online virtual keynotes for over a decade we are a leader in remote sales training and seminars.

Sales Training and Enablement

