Comprehensive Report on the Major Depressive Disorder Market: Opportunities and Challenges

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Depressive Disorder Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Major Depressive Disorder Market Through 2025?

The market size for major depressive disorder has experienced consistent growth recently. Projected to inflate from $6.12 billion in 2024 to $6.26 billion in 2025, it boasts a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.3%. The historic expansion can be linked to advancements in pharmaceuticals, greater consciousness around mental health, psychological treatment methods, and initiatives in public health.

In the forthcoming years, a consistent expansion is predicted for the major depressive disorder market, with projections indicating it will reach $7.14 billion by 2029, escalating at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.4%. Influences contributing to this growth during the forecast period encompass precision medicine, telepsychiatry and teletherapy, innovative treatment formats, and the international enlargement of mental health services. Trends expected to emerge during this period include early intervention measures, peer support systems and online communities, comprehensive approaches, as well as resilience and coping strategies.

Download a free sample of the major depressive disorder market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=13042&type=smp

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Major Depressive Disorder Market?

The escalating instances of misuse of substances and alcohol are anticipated to fuel the advancement of the major depressive disorder market. The phrases substance and alcohol abuse express the damaging and excessive use of substances, amongst them alcohol, resulting in adverse physical, social, and psychological outcomes. This tends to occur simultaneously with major depressive disorder, intensifying the risk of mental and physical harm. For instance, in a study released by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, a department of health and human services in the US, 3.1% of individuals, or roughly 8.9 million people, misused opioids in 2023 while 21.8% of those aged 12 or older were users of marijuana, marking it the most frequently used illicit drug. Moreover, 9.4% of those aged 12 or older had used nicotine vapes in the previous month, indicating a rise from 8.3% in 2022. Thus, these escalating incidents of substance and alcohol abuse are propelling the development of the major depressive disorder market.

Which Players Dominate The Major Depressive Disorder Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Major Depressive Disorder Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Pfizer Inc.

• Janssen Research And Development LLC

• Merck and Co. Inc.

• Novartis AG

• Sanofi-Aventis US LLC

• Bristol Myers Squibb Co.

• AstraZeneca PLC

• GlaxoSmithKline PLC

• Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

• Eli Lilly and Company

What Are The Future Trends Of The Major Depressive Disorder Market?

Principal businesses in the major depressive disorder market are centering their efforts on the creation of novel products and securing their approval to maintain a competitive edge. The number of approved drugs for treating major depressive disorder, such as VRAYLAR (cariprazine), is on the rise due to the imperative need for safer and more effective treatment. For example, in December 2022, AbbVie Inc., a pharmaceutical enterprise based in the US, got approval from the US-based Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for VRAYLAR (cariprazine) to be used in conjunction with antidepressants for adult major depressive disorder (MDD) treatment. VRAYLAR is a groundbreaking atypical antipsychotic medication that stabilizes dopamine and serotonin levels in the brain. It's the inaugural atypical antipsychotic approved as a supplementary treatment for major depressive disorder. Further, it comes in capsule form and needs to be taken once daily.

Global Major Depressive Disorder Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The major depressive disordermarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Treatment: Psychotherapy; Medications; Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT); Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS); Other Treatments

2) By Diagnosis: Physical Examinations; Laboratory Tests; Psychiatric Evaluations; Diagnostic And Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM-5); Other Diagnosis

3) By End-User: Clinics; Hospitals; Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Psychotherapy: Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT); Interpersonal Therapy (IPT); Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT); Psychodynamic Therapy

2) By Medications: Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors (SSRIs); Serotonin and Norepinephrine Reuptake Inhibitors (SNRIs); Tricyclic Antidepressants (TCAs); Monoamine Oxidase Inhibitors (MAOIs); Atypical Antidepressants

3) Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT): Unilateral ECT; Bilateral ECT; Modified ECT

4) Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS): Repetitive Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (rTMS); Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (dTMS); Theta Burst Stimulation (TBS); Navigated Brain Stimulation (nTMS)

5) Other: Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT); Psychodynamic Therapy; Interpersonal Therapy (IPT); Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS); Ketamine Therapy; Bright Light Therapy; Psychedelic-Assisted Therapy; Medication (Antidepressants)

View the full major depressive disorder market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/major-depressive-disorder-global-market-report

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Major Depressive Disorder Market?

In 2024, North America led the global market for major depressive disorder, with a forecast for growth. The report on this market includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Major Depressive Disorder Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Residential Substance Abuse And Mental Health Facilities Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/residential-substance-abuse-and-mental-health-facilities-global-market-report

Behavioral And Mental Health Software Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/behavioral-and-mental-health-software-global-market-report

Mental Health Apps Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/mental-health-apps-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.