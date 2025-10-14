Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association Applauds Senate Passage of NDAA - 8 Key Law Enforcement Priorities Included

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association ( FLEOA ) proudly commends the United States Senate for passing the Fiscal Year 2026 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) that includes eight bipartisan law enforcement bills long championed by FLEOA on behalf of its members and the broader federal law enforcement community.These measures—collectively known as the “Law Enforcement and Crime Victims Support Package” (S. Amdt. 3272)— reflect core issues raised by FLEOA during National Police Week 2025 and beyond, and represent a significant policy victory that strengthens the safety, support, and recognitionof law enforcement officers at the federal, state, and local levels.The amendment incorporates the following FLEOA supported bipartisan bills:• S. 180 – Protecting First Responders from Secondary Exposure Act• S. 1563 – Retired Law Enforcement Officers Continuing Service Act• S. 419 – Reauthorizing Support and Treatment for Officers in Crisis Act• S. 911 – Chief Herbert D. Proffitt Act• S. 1316 – Strong Communities Act• S. 1595 – Improving Police CARE Act• S. 539 – PROTECT Our Children Reauthorization Act• S. 237 – Honoring Our Fallen Heroes ActEach of these bills addresses a longstanding need identified by FLEOA’s leadership and membership—ranging from officer wellness and crisis support to honoring fallen heroes and enhancing community partnerships.“This outcome is the direct result of unwavering commitment and sustained effort by FLEOA,” said FLEOA National President Mat Silverman. “These measures are not just legislative wins—they are concrete improvements that will impact the day-to-day lives and long-term welfare of our members and all law enforcement professionals.”FLEOA now calls on House conferees to preserve the full package in the final version of the NDAA and ensure it reaches the President’s desk without delay.###FLEOA serves more than 33,000 registered members in the federal law enforcement community, who serve across more than 65 agencies. The organization does not endorse political parties or candidates but serves as a voice of advocacy for federal law enforcement through the legislative process.

