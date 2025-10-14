Lydia the Bard Unleashes Empowering Folk-Rock Debut Album ‘The Woods’

Photo Credit: Cara Kealy

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- London-based singer-songwriter Lydia the Bard releases her highly anticipated 12-track debut album, The Woods . With over 650,000 YouTube subscribers and a devoted global following, Lydia has built her career from the ground up, starting with heartfelt covers in 2021, before branching into original music that spans genres with fearless creativity.Following the success of her 2024 debut EP Afraid of Quiet, which has surpassed 8 million streams worldwide, The Woods, co-written by longtime collaborator Ben Tomalin, marks Lydia’s boldest step yet: a folk-rock odyssey filled with powerful storytelling, cathartic energy, and raw emotion. Inspired by acts such as The Crane Wives, Florence and the Machine, Yaelokre and The Decemberists, the album channels both grit and vulnerability, offering listeners a soundtrack for shouting into the void and finding strength in the storm.The title track and lead single, “The Woods”, sets the tone with an explosive folk-rock anthem. Written as a response to the blatant disregard for human rights Lydia witnessed displayed by world leaders, the song tells the tale of a young girl leading a rebellion in a dystopian future where unchecked politicians and billionaires have all but destroyed the world in their greedy pursuit of power.“The Woods is an angry, energetic folk tale about a dystopian future where billionaires have destroyed the world. For me, it is a cautionary tale and I hope holds a mirror up to those that allow injustice to happen for the sake of profit,” says Lydia.The track begins with a simple guitar progression before layering in melody, lyrics, and Peter Miles’ production guidance to keep the edges raw and authentic. The single will be accompanied by a full animated music video premiering on Lydia’s YouTube channel, where her Villain series and original songs have already drawn millions of views.Energetic, angry, and cathartic, The Woods captures Lydia the Bard’s evolution from viral cover artist to a formidable folk-rock storyteller whose music empowers, provokes, and connects. The album is the culmination of this hard work, with her first headline show pencilled in for later this year, a milestone event in her fast-growing career.

Lydia the Bard - THE WOODS

