Türkiye’s Breakout Girl Group Manifest Unveils Debut Album 'Manifestival'

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Türkiye’s boundary-breaking girl group Manifest officially steps into the global spotlight with the release of their debut album Manifestival , a daring fusion of cutting-edge pop, 2000s nostalgia, R&B soul, and electro-charged confidence. At the heart of the rollout is the focus single “Snap,” a high-energy anthem that’s already turning heads with its Jersey club bounce, addictive hooks, and attitude-laced delivery.Released ahead of the full Manifestival drop, “Snap” packs punchy beats, infectious melodies, and unapologetic lyrics into a track that demands movement, both physical and emotional. It’s playful, powerful, and totally unforgettable. As the second pre-single (following the cinematic “KTS”), “Snap” showcases the group’s ability to oscillate between emotive storytelling and full-throttle performance energy, while staying rooted in their signature style of tight choreography and genre-fusing sound.The accompanying music video continues Manifest’s groundbreaking album short film project—the first of its kind in Türkiye. Set against stylised, pulse-pounding visuals and fast-paced dance scenes, it further cements Manifest’s identity as a group merging music, fashion, and cultural statement.Spanning 11 genre-hopping tracks, Manifestival is a vibrant declaration of Manifest’s artistic identity. It’s more than a debut, it’s a manifesto. Fusing English and Turkish lyrics, the album bridges cultures and sonic worlds while diving into themes of identity, freedom, resilience, and the unfiltered power of womanhood.With sonic influences ranging from slick electro-pop to soulful R&B and throwback club rhythms, Manifestival is both deeply personal and undeniably universal. Songs like “Manifest” and “Zehir” layer anthemic energy with bilingual expression, showcasing the group’s fearless experimentation and wide-ranging appeal.To cap off the rollout, Manifest will host a two-day live event, Manifestival the Festival, on June 28–29, which has already sold out the 25,000 tickets. Due to overwhelming demand, two additional dates have been added for August 30-31st. More than just a concert, the event will serve as a multidimensional celebration of music, style, empowerment, and community. With choreographed performances, live renditions of album tracks, and immersive fan experiences, the festival will bring the album to life in a way that only Manifest can.Manifest is positioning itself as the next big thing in international pop. Their bilingual lyrics, genre-fusing sound, and strong visual storytelling resonate with a wide global audience, proving that Manifest isn’t just representing a new generation of Turkish pop—they’re leading it.

