ZeXzy Drops Eclectic Debut Album ‘Every Sound’

Nigerian-born, US-based genre alchemist ZeXzy officially announces his arrival on the global stage with his highly anticipated 28-track debut album, Every Sound

Every Sound is a labour of love to music—something that can be explored with no boundaries or limitations. It’s my journey, my truth, and my tribute to the power of sound.” — ZeXzy

NEW YORK CITY , NY, UNITED KINGDOM, August 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nigerian-born, US-based genre alchemist ZeXzy officially announces his arrival on the global stage with his highly anticipated 28-track debut album, Every Sound, a bold, borderless celebration of musical freedom. The ambitious project arrives via Maple Grove Entertainment and is led by the sultry, Latin-infused single “Auria”, a genre twist that spotlights ZeXzy’s fearless sonic exploration. The album comes off the back of his latest single ‘Aint Tricking’ featuring global hip-hop sensation Lil Wayne.Every Sound is a concept project, an odyssey of musical exploration and self-expression. From Afrobeats to Latin, soft rock to jazz, Caribbean rhythms to U.S. hip-hop, ZeXzy creates a musical kaleidoscope that invites the world to discover, dance, and dream alongside him.“Every Sound is a labour of love to music—something that can be explored with no boundaries or limitations,” says ZeXzy. “It’s my journey, my truth, and my tribute to the power of sound.”A standout moment from the album, “Auria” is a sensual, sun-soaked anthem that blends island rhythms with Spanish vocals, a rare and captivating lane for a Nigerian artist to explore. With its effortless fusion of cultures and undeniable groove, “Auria” signals ZeXzy’s dedication to challenging expectations and expanding his artistic footprint.“‘Auria’ is me stepping into a sound that isn’t expected of me — and that’s exactly the point,” ZeXzy explains. “I want to remind people that there’s no one way to express yourself, no one sound you have to stick to.”Imagine boarding a flight where every destination is a new genre, every layover a different emotion, and every track a passport stamp. On Every Sound, ZeXzy becomes both pilot and tour guide, taking listeners on a global sonic journey that begins in the heart of Africa with bold, percussive tracks like “Oh Afrika” and the infectious “Obsession” featuring South African vocalist Natasha Gartner.Next stop: The Caribbean, with sun-drenched anthems like “Beach Waves” and “Auria”, blending island rhythms with ZeXzy’s melodic, genre-hopping signature.Touching down in North America, in a moment of reflection, ZeXzy dives inward with “Live”, featuring Italian-Canadian rapper Versvs, a poignant exploration of mental health and resilience that adds lyrical depth and vulnerability.From there, the journey flows into classical waters with the stunning “Tranquillity,” a modern nod to the Beethoven era, then lands softly in Europe with tracks like “Sucker” and “So Much”, laced with indie pop sensibility and emotional weight.Throughout Every Sound, ZeXzy shape-shifts with ease, becoming the romantic, the storyteller, the rebel, the healer, and the dreamer. His ability to morph vocally and stylistically across 28 tracks is nothing short of chameleonic. As one track ends, a new musical identity begins.Born Uwaifo Williams Aituae in Benin City, Nigeria, ZeXzy’s rise has been anything but conventional. Now splitting time between Nigeria and New York state, he brings a global perspective to his music. After losing his voice and battling personal demons, music became his salvation. Now, it’s his vehicle for empowerment and creative freedom.With previous accolades including a Billboard magazine spotlight, radio hits, and continent-wide media support, along with previous singles featuring the likes of Lil Wayne and Quavo, ZeXzy is poised to break out beyond borders.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.